If you think days in Georgetown are getting hotter, you may be right, according to analysis by the Climate Impact Lab conducted for The New York Times.
In 1960, Georgetown averaged 21 days at 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) or warmer each summer, states the Climate Lab’s data. However, currently the number of summer days in which Georgetown’s temperatures reach or exceed 90 degrees is now averaging around 31, the data shows.
It gets worse.
By 2040, Georgetown will average 46 days at temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer with the likely range from 35 to as many as 60 days with above average temperatures.
“The Georgetown, Kentucky area is likely to feel this extra heat even if countries take action to lower greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the century,” states the Climate Lab.
The climate Lab is a collection of climate scientists, economists and data analysts from the Rhodium Group, the University of Chicago, Rutgers University and the University of California, Berkley.
“The future projections assume countries will curb emissions roughly in line with the world’s original Paris Agreement pledges (although most countries do not appear on track to met those pledges),” states the Climate Lab on its data analysis.
Worldwide, due to human induced climate change, the number of days when temperatures reach or exceed 90 degrees will continue to increase, the Climate Lab states.
