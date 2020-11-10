The story of Tent Girl is still being told all these years later.
Todd Matthews, known as one of the first cyber detectives and who started a website to find the Tent Girl’s identity, is featured in a Vice Media Group web series called “Super_Users.”
Barbara Ann Hackman Taylor, back in the late 1960’s, went missing around Lexington. Her body was found on the side of the road in a canvas tent-like wrap in Georgetown.
At the time her identity was unknown and the legend of Tent Girl began.
“I was 17 years old, and it was near Halloween so we were telling ghost stories,” Matthews said. “(Matthews’ future wife) explained how her father had found a body on the side of the road wrapped in a canvas tent wrapper.”
That story stuck with Matthews, he said in the episode, wanting to give Tent Girl her rightful name.
Buried in Georgetown Cemetery, her headstone read, “Tent Girl” for the longest time until her body was exhumed and identified in1998.
Leading up to that day Taylor was identified, Matthews utilized the internet to answer questions and help in the development of databases for missing persons.
“Super_Users” is a web series on Vice’s YouTube. The series goes “down an internet rabbit hole to hear from people whose lives have become defined by their online presence,” the series description says.
