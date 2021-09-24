Scott County Schools are among a number of school districts nationwide considering the possibility of implementing a “test to stay” protocol for its students.
During the recent special session of the General Assembly legislators instructed the state Department of Public Health to develop a test to stay policy for state schools. During a special meeting the Scott County Board of Education gave the superintendent authority to implement such a policy if he determined it was appropriate.
Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, said her agency and the school system have been working together and have identified a company to manage the test to stay program if implemented.
A test-and-stay program is an effort by many school districts to keep more children in the classroom and avoid disrupting their education and their parents’ work lives. Also called “modified quarantine,” the test to stay approach is resource intensive, but allows students who have been exposed to the COVID virus to remain in school as long as they take frequent or daily tests, which are typically provided by the school, and adhere to other precautions.
Most health care experts agree children who are infected with COVID should isolate at home, but the dilemma arises for students who may have had casual contact with the infected student. An entire Stamping Ground Elementary third grade class was recently quarantined when three class members became infected.
Allowing children who have been exposed to COVID to remain in school poses a potential transmission risk, and the Centers for Disease Control has released a statement that without more evidence it cannot support the test to stay program. The CDC continues to recommend that close contacts who have not been fully vaccinated should be quarantined for 14 days. Vaccinated close contacts can remain in the classroom as long as they are asymptomatic and wear a mask, states the CDC. There is no vaccine approved for children 11 years of age or younger.
The current policy for Scott County Schools is to quarantine the entire class once three or more members become infected. This policy was developed by the WEDCO Health District and approved by the school district. The CDC’s guidelines are more stringent, causing a single case of COVID to force dozens of unvaccinated and unmasked children from schools.
Scott County required masks from the first day of school and have so far been able to maintain in-person classes. Many other school districts in Kentucky and throughout the nation imposed less restrictive requirements, instead “recommending “ masks, and have since been forced to close schools due to outbreaks. There are no such records for Kentucky, but in Mississippi, a COVID hotbed, nearly 30,000 students were forced to quarantine, according to state records. This week, Fayette County announced it has quarantined 9,000 students since school began in August. Scott County Schools keeps a daily record of students quarantined, but does not keep a running total. On Sept. 21, the school system had 47 students quarantined, according to the school system’s website.
The Lancet, a respected weekly general medical journal, released a new study last week suggesting the test to stay approach may be safe. The study was conducted on a random group of 150 schools in Britain and found that case rates were not significantly higher at schools that allowed close contacts of infected students or staff members to remain in class with daily testing than in those that required home quarantine.
Roughly 2 percent of school-based close contacts eventually tested positive for the virus, the study found, which means the schools were keeping 49 uninfected students out of class every time one student tested positive.
Kentucky is among a handful of states that are outlining their own test to stay protocols. Earlier this month Massachusetts directed some 2,000 school districts to follow specific procedures and allow close contacts to stay in school as long as they remained asymptomatic, wear a mask and continue to test negative for the virus. Illinois, Kansas and California are all in the early stages of implementing such a protocol.
Health experts say that in order for a test to stay approach to really work, the tests must be readily available and easily accessible. The availability of the tests is one challenge and how the tests will be conducted is another. Many school districts with the program in operation have placed the burden on parents to take their child to a central testing location, which has caused some parents to opt out of the program. The tests must be administered prior to the student being allowed into school.
Scott County is hoping to be able to administer rapid tests at each school, which would be convenient although parents would have to stay until the results were returned in case it was positive. Rapid tests are only 50 percent reliable, so the school system plans to administer a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test at least once during the child’s 10-day testing period, most likely on a Friday to allow time for the test results to be returned. A PCR test is much more reliable than a rapid test, but it typically takes a couple of days for results.
The test to stay protocols vary from state to state and even from school district to school district. Utah, for example, has banned masks this year and has taken the approach they will deal with quarantines once the outbreak threshold is exceeded. That threshold is 15 cases for small schools or 1 percent of the student population for larger schools. Once the threshold is exceeded the entire school switches to online learning or holds a mass COVID testing event. Students who test negative return to class, while those infected or whose families did not consent to testing, are required to stay home. Through early September, some 13 Utah schools have held test to stay events.
