Editor’s note: The following article contains some graphic information. The News-Graphic also does not include any identifying info about victims of sexual assault.
Testimony began Tuesday morning in the trial of a man accused of raping a woman inside Georgetown College housing back in 2018.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Sharon Muse and her team called three roommates, a roommate’s boyfriend and first responders to testify in the trial on Tuesday, while the detective’s testimony took most of Wednesday.
Cody Alan Arnett, 35, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
According to the arrest citation, Arnett allegedly entered the residence of the victim at Hambrick Village on Georgetown College’s campus. At knifepoint, he forced her to have sexual intercourse with him on at least three separate occasions in the living room and bathroom of the residence. The victim told officials she was asleep on the couch when Arnett initially assaulted her. She told police she had never met him or invited him into the residence.
In her opening statement, Muse showed clips from the surveillance video, which show Arnett walking past the victim’s residence several times before entering.
“She will tell you she was too scared to cry out because she was convinced if she did, this man, this man with a knife who had just put it to her throat, that he would kill her,” she said.
However, Arnett’s attorneys claimed he was walking through campus because he was too intoxicated to drive and insisted that the victim invited him inside.
Georgetown Police Detective Todd Young testified for several hours on Wednesday and recounted his investigation to the jury. Muse then played the recording of Young’s initial interview with Arnett.
In the recorded interview, Arnett said the sex between himself and the victim was “casual and consensual” and insisted that he was invited inside by the victim after the two met while he was smoking a cigarette in the breezeway of the complex.
“She let me in,” Arnett said in the interview. “I didn’t kick any (redacted) doors in or climb through any (redacted) windows.”
In the same interview, Arnett said he was stabbed by the victim after he insulted her sexually and called her a vulgar name. Arnett claimed he turned around on the toilet to “do some dope” when he felt a sharp pain in his shoulder, initially thinking she had only punched him. He then said he shoved the victim in the shower while he cleaned up the blood before her roommates knocked on the bathroom door. When the victim’s roommates came downstairs, he decided to flee the scene before being caught by first responders immediately at the door of the residence, which he said he did to protect her from getting into trouble. Arnett also referred to the victim as “psychotic” during the interview.
Young said he noticed several “inconsistencies” with Arnett’s story, even noting that he called the victim by the wrong name at one point. He also asked during the interview how Arnett could have known if she consented to sex if he didn’t even realize initially that he had been stabbed.
“I know what ‘no’ means,” Arnett said in the interview.
Arnett said he was at the Tipsy Cow bar in Georgetown watching a University of Kentucky game when he went back to Georgetown College’s campus with a few other men who he couldn’t name. After drinking a few beers, Arnett decided that it wasn’t his type of party and left before making his way to Hambrick Village to smoke a cigarette in the breezeway, where he claims he met the victim.
Three of the victim’s roommates and one of the roommate’s boyfriend testified Tuesday to a similar version of the story to what the police had reported.
The roommates all stated that three of them went to the Tipsy Cow the night of Sept. 22, 2018, to celebrate two friends’ birthdays. Because the victim was underage, she served as the designated driver and both dropped the others off and picked them up from the bar that night.
After they went to Taco Bell, the roommates stated the victim began dropping them all off at their residences before heading home. The victim, along with two roommates, continued talking downstairs while the other two roommates went upstairs to bed. One of the two roommates who remained downstairs said when they went to sleep, the victim was dozing off on the couch. None of the roommates stated that they had locked the door that night.
The roommates all said they were asleep until approximately 5 a.m. when they heard what was described multiple times as a “blood-curdling” scream from downstairs. One roommate and another roommate’s boyfriend then went downstairs to check on the victim where they said they noticed her taking a shower, which seemed odd because her bathroom was located upstairs. However, they said they noticed the reflection of a man they did not recognize standing behind the door and described the victim’s voice as “shaky.” The two then went upstairs to have the others contact the authorities.
One roommate called 9-1-1 while the other called Georgetown College campus security. The roommates’ boyfriend then attempted to go back downstairs when he said he saw the Arnett “briskly walking” to the door, where he was detained by first responders. All of the roommates and one roommate’s boyfriend’s timing of events have been relatively the same thus far. All those in the residence except one have testified as of publication.
Arnett’s attorneys continued to ask each roommate and the boyfriend if they were separated when they gave both their written and verbal witness statements to investigators. In his interview with Young, Arnett stated she told everyone in the residence what happened before they were interviewed by police.
“It’s her story,” Arnett said.
GPD Officer Christopher Perkins, who responded to the call, said he was unable to fully separate the roommates because of the chaotic nature of the crime scene and lack of space available, but that he did separate them to the best of his ability.
Perkins said Arnett claimed the victim should arrested for having stabbed him.
When asked,the roommates all said they had not spoken about the incident because it was too “traumatic.”
“It happened to her,” one roommate said. “It’s something nobody wants to happen to them. It’s terrible.”
The trial is scheduled for nine days and is expected to continue until Friday, July 30.
