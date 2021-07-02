A Texas man was arrested after a hit and run that occurred in Scott County on Monday evening.
Emmanuel Hakiza, 25, of Dallas, Tex., was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident - failure to render aid or assistance and tampering with physical evidence.
Georgetown Police Department received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles at approximately 6:41 p.m. Monday. The vehicle that fled the scene was described as a white box truck bearing Texas tags and was allegedly driven by Hakiza. He fled the scene heading north on I-75. Witnesses provided GPD with a description and correct plate information.
However, a nearby officer proceeded to follow him to Exit 136 and located the vehicle behind Love’s Travel Stop. Upon contact and confirming the license plate, the officer observed Hakiza in the process of attempting to remove his damaged front bumper.
No injuries were reported and no drugs or alcohol were involved, said GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood.
Hakiza was then arrested and lodged at the Scott County Detention Center. He has since been released.
The case remains under investigation, officials said.
