Texas Roadhouse in Georgetown is scheduled to open Monday, July 12.
This week, the new Texas Roadhouse, located at 1505 Paris Pike, is holding a soft opening friends and family event to raise money for the Gathering Place Mission and the Scott County Humane Society. The fundraisers are invitation-only and not open to the public. Attendees will be able to order from a limited menu and have the opportunity to donate to the organizations.
“Being a strong community partner is part of our mission,” said Alese Turner, managing partner. “These two organizations have missions that are very close to our management team’s hearts and we look forward to continuing to support them and other organizations, schools and teams in the future.”
Donations will be accepted via cash or credit card in lieu of guests being charged for their meals, said Chelsie Cordial, marketing coach with Texas Roadhouse.
According to a press release, this is also so the restaurant can began training new cooks, meat-cutters, kitchen members and other workers.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Georgetown Texas Roadhouse would bring more than 200 new jobs to the city. The restaurant is still look for team members wishing to join. Those interested may apply online at apply.texasroadhouse.com.
The restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., for lunch and dinner Friday an Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Texas Roadhouse in Georgetown has been under construction since early this year. Back in March, the development plan was altered slightly to include a few additional parking spaces and a drive-thru window or pick-up lane.
A ribbon-cutting for the restaurant’s grand opening will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 12.
