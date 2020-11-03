Thanksgiving is right around the corner and AMEN House is prepping the annual Thanksgiving Day baskets to be given out.
Baskets, which included a variety of traditional Thanksgiving food items will be available through the day before Thanksgiving.
“We are doing things different this year,” said AMEN House director Michele Carlisle. “We can’t have a big one-day event where we distribute and have 1,000 people come stand in the parking lot at the AMEN House. It’s not safe. It’s not good. That’s just not the way we’re going to do it. So, what we are going to do is, starting November 2 — just for the entire month of November — from the 2nd, which is the first Monday, all the way through the day before Thanksgiving, we are just going to have Thanksgiving baskets available for families who need them.”
In order to get a basket you do have to be an AMEN House client, Carlisle said. If you are not one and would like a basket, you have to be a resident of Scott County, have a photo ID and they will help you become a client on the spot, she said.
Donations needed for the Thanksgiving food baskets are:
— Gift cards to either Kroger or Walmart for $15.
Canned:
— Corn
— Green beans
— Sweet potatoes/yams
— Gravy
— Fruit
— Cranberry sauce
— Chicken broth
Boxed:
— Stuffing mix
— Potatoes
— Corn bread
— Dessert
“We are so blessed by the Presbyterian church,” Carlisle said. “Not only that they own and have the building that the AMEN House is in, but on (days) like Thanksgiving, they let us overflow into their church and we are so, so thankful for that partnership.”
Volunteers with the AMEN House have been working hard to prepare for the Thanksgiving basket going out, she said.
“We are expecting about 1,000 families to show up and ask for Thanksgiving assistance,” Carlisle said.
Last year the AMEN House saw around 800 families for Thanksgiving. Carlisle and the AMEN House are asking for help with donations for the baskets this year. Carlisle recognizes it has been a “different” year than usual, but they are ready to help end hunger in Scott County.
