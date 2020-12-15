With the next session of the state General Assembly just a few weeks away, Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, believes the GOP has a mandate to limit the powers of the Democratic governor.
‘It’s part of my job to hold (Gov. Andy) Beshear accountable,” Thayer said. “We have a mandate to do so.”
Thayer has been outspoken about his frustration with Beshear and what he calls a lack of communication between the governor and the legislature as Beshear has exercised executive powers during the pandemic. Beshear’s efforts to curtail the spreading virus by shutting down businesses has “pointed out holes” in state laws and the constitution that must be corrected, he said.
The General Assembly will convene in early January for a 30-day session. Passing a state budget is the top priority, but Republicans now hold a supermajority in both houses and many legislative leaders say limiting the governor’s powers is a priority, as well.
“I think Kentuckians sent a message on Election Day that they want Republicans to lead and lead with authority and to lead quickly to limit executive brank powers in the time that we’re in,” Thayer said in a recent interview with the Associated Press. “And they are upset with a lot of decisions made by Gov. Beshear and they want to trim the sails, so to speak, of the executive branch.
“Not just of this one but all governors in the future.”
Thayer bristles when he is asked about the silence of GOP legislators when former GOP Gov. Matt Bevin called teachers, “thugs,” and also wielded executive powers freely, compared to the sharp criticisms leveled at Democrat Beshear in the midst of a global pandemic.
“If you look you’ll see I was plenty tough on Bevin,” Thayer said.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beshear has ordered restrictions and limits on businesses and public gatherings, including halting in-person school instructions. Beshear insists his actions were necessary in order to save lives and slow the spread of the virus.
Thayer believes legislators deserve a seat at the table when executive powers are invoked. A few weeks ago, Beshear did brief legislative leadership before the latest round of executive actions.
“When I asked him what took so long to open communications with us, and why we weren’t consulted on his new edicts, he lectured me on how he felt this questioning was harmful to future talks,” Thayer said. “Apparently, with Gov. Beshear, it’s ‘his way or the highway,’ no questions, no criticisms, no suggestions allowed.
“His arbitrary rules will continue to bring harm to citizens everywhere and is an affront to the concept of co-equal branches of government.”
Beshear spokesman Crystal Staley told AP that legislators were being unfair to Beshear as he tries to save lives during the pandemic.
“The next session should be about providing relief to individuals and businesses and investing in ways that create jobs and additional opportunities for Kentuckians,” she said. “This session can set Kentucky up to be a leader as we emerge from this pandemic.
“The Senate majority will have to choose whether it wants to partner with the governor — or simply fight him.”
COVID-19’s impact on the economy will be front and center during this session, not only because of the governor’s executive orders, but also the revenue ramifications on state and local businesses as legislators work to draft a budget.
Beyond a handful of bills, Thayer believes this session will have a lean agenda. Two bills expected to surface, however, are an abortion measure requiring doctors to provide life-saving care to an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt and a legislative ban on no-knock warrants in the wake of the death of Breonna Taylor, An African-American woman killed during a police raid on her apartment in Louisville.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.