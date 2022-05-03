The Georgetown City Council and Georgetown Municipal Water & Sewer Service approved a resolution thanking State Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, for his help during the recent session of the state General Assembly.
Thayer was instrumental in securing $5 million for construction of a water tank near the Paynes Depot area, said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager.
“Sen. Thayer deserves our thanks,” said Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather. “He really came through for us.”
Azevedo agreed.
“This water tank has been a high priority for us for some time, but things happen and it kept getting pushed back,” Azevedo said. “This tank will serve some 1,700 residences, and is very significant.”
GMWSS has multiple large capital projects under way including installing a sewer line down U.S. 25 to eventually provide service to several mobile home parks at the Scott-Fayette counties line. This sewer line will also relieve an extensive pollution issue as the package plant for these mobile home parks are failing, allowing raw sewage into nearby Cane Run Creek.
GMWSS is also building a new waste water plant for Georgetown. The sewer plant was shut down in the fall due to engineering flaws, but construction is now under way. The plant was originally bid at $49.8 million, but due to the shut down and redesign, the plant is now projected to cost about $64.3 million.
Prather also noted Thayer played a part in securing over $30 million in road projects for the community.
