Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has filed a bill that would make all local races in Kentucky, such as school board and city council races, partisan.

The mayor and council races in Georgetown, Stamping Ground and Sadieville are each nonpartisan, as well as school board elections. Senate Bill 50, sponsored by Thayer and Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-District 13, would make all mayoral, city council, school board county commissioners, and soil and conservation officer races in partisan.

