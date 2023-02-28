Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, has filed a bill that would make all local races in Kentucky, such as school board and city council races, partisan.
The mayor and council races in Georgetown, Stamping Ground and Sadieville are each nonpartisan, as well as school board elections. Senate Bill 50, sponsored by Thayer and Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-District 13, would make all mayoral, city council, school board county commissioners, and soil and conservation officer races in partisan.
Magistrates for the Scott County Fiscal Court, including judge-executive, are already partisan. Currently, every position on the Scott County Fiscal Court is held by a Republican.
“Voters want to know a candidate’s position on issues,” Thayer said during the recent Legislative Breakfast hosted by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce. “By making the races partisan, voters have more information.”
House Minority Caucus Chair Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Fayette County disagreed.
“It doesn’t help when council members are clashing from the very beginning due to partisan politics,” she said during the legislative breakfast discussion. Later in an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader, Stevenson said. “I think they (GOP) just want whatever gives them an advantage in the moment.”
Thayer, who is the Kentucky Senate Majority Leader, has been pushing for a partisan race in Georgetown’s city elections for several years. During the 2020 city council campaign, Thayer was behind the release of a Republican “slate” of candidates. The slate received mixed results, although the majority eventually elected to the Georgetown city council that year were registered Republican.
“Voters are asking for more information about local races, and adding a partisan designation is the best way to accomplish this goal,” Thayer said. “In a recent poll, this measure enjoyed 65 percent approval from Kentucky citizens.
“It works well for county races, so my question is, why not city and school board races?”
The Kentucky League of Cities’ Board of Directors voted against supporting the bill, said Executive Director J.D. Chaney.
“We believe city issues are local issues,” Chaney said. “So, the board decided that decisions at the local level are best kept at the local level.”
Kentucky has over 400-plus cities, and the number that are partisan are in the “single” digits. Madisonville recently voted to switch its city elections to nonpartisan.
Former Georgetown mayor Tom Prather was instrumental in making the city’s races nonpartisan during his first term in the late 1980s.
“It was a completely different environment at that time,” said Prather, who is registered Democrat. “The county was primarily Democrat, and the result was there were few Republican primaries. I felt that was unfair to the Republicans and that everybody should be able to participate in the electoral process. So I introduced a bill that would make city elections non-partisan, and I have never regretted it.”
Oddly, that decision may have cost Prather the re-election in 1993.
“I was the architect of my own demise,” he said with a chuckle. “In the primary against five candidates I won with 49 percent of the vote with the remaining four candidates dividing the 51 percent. The top two finishers went on to the general election where Warren Powers won with 51 percent against my 49 percent.
Even though I lost, I believe it was the right thing to do.”
Prather’s terms as Georgetown mayor include four terms, including a term when he was appointed because the mayor at that time, fell ill. Those terms also cross decades beginning in 1986-1993 and then 2015-2022.
“City issues are local and the candidates are local where we know each other,” Prather said. “I think this is an example where others want to exert their partisan political influence, and not always in the community’s best interests.”
While the Democratic Party may have been the county’s majority in the 1980s and 1990s, the Republican Party now dominates Scott County with 49.7 percent of its 22,905 voters registered as Republican. Statewide, the break is almost equal with 45.5 voters registered as Democrat and 44.9 voters registered Republican, according to the State Board of Elections. However, since 2018, the number of Kentucky voters registering as Democrat has steadily declined from 50 percent at that time.
The GOP holds a 80-20 and 31-7 majority in both Houses of the Kentucky Legislature and 93 of the 120 county judge-executive positions in the state, including Scott County’s judge-executive Joe Pat Covington, who is a Republican.
On Kentucky Tonight, a political show on Kentucky Educational Television (KET), Thayer did not hesitate why he believes partisan elections are important.
“Part of the problem with the way we elect city council people in Kentucky is it’s nonpartisan,” Thayer said. “I still believe that there are more democrats than Republicans in the city positions. I think there’s a lot of tax raisers there, and I don’t want to be responsible for allowing city councils across the state to increase the tax burden on Kentuckians.”
The Senator then added he believes Kentucky’s cities often pass more liberal policies than necessary.
Similar bills proposing partisan races have been introduced in the General Assembly in the past, but have seldom gone anywhere. Thayer’s Senate Bill 50, however, has received much media attention, which he said bodes well if not for this particular bill, for a similar bill in a future session.
“I am pleased with the level of conversation this proposal has caused,” Thayer said.
A future consideration may be to require city elections to be divided into districts, something Thayer said he also supports.
However, the Kentucky Constitution requires all city elections to be held at-large in the general election, Chaney said.
“A city could have a partisan race in wards or districts in the primary with the winner advancing to the general election,” Chaney said. “But the state Constitution requires in the general election that all city positions are elected at large.”