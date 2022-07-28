This summer’s drought conditions and higher than average temperatures have stressed many landscape trees (and tree owners) in Kentucky. Trees give us signs that they are dealing with drought stress and recognizing those signs can help to lessen the impact.
In general, dry soil and early drought stages cause temporary wilting with plants, which if noticed, causes us to increase watering to save the plant. However, because of leaf thickness and veining structure, some tree species may show little wilt. Therefore, you, as a tree caretaker, need to be aware of the often missed until too late, drought stress indicators and the mechanisms trees use to save themselves.
Elevated temperatures and low soil moisture can cause leaf scorch on various trees. Leaves will have spots, browning, and/or drying leaf margins. These symptoms occur when plant roots cannot supply enough water to the leaf to make up for transpirational water loss. Plants that are prone to leaf scorch include Japanese maple, Norway maple, sugar maple, beech, ash, oak, birch, rhododendron, viburnum, and flowering dogwood. Evergreens, such as white pine, can also suffer leaf scorch where the needle ends turn a light tan and with continual drought, turn brown or develop brown bands, and drop off. Additionally, newly transplanted, young trees or those that are already in stress due to insects, diseases, or other factors can develop leaf scorch.
Some tree species will drop their leaves, improving the ‘root-to-shoot ratio’, which is the number of roots compared to the amount of above ground vegetation. Leaf drop is another means to reduce transpiration (water loss) and nutritional loss. Just before the leaf drop occurs, leaf nutrients are reabsorbed back into the tree. After that, an abscission layer forms between twig and leaf and the leaf drops. Species such as river birch, sycamore, and tulip poplar can employ leaf drop to reduce drought stress and save the tree.
Dieback of both roots and woody tissues can occur if drought conditions progress or worsen. Dieback is when you see dead branches and limbs occurring in the tree canopy. In dieback, feeder roots dry up and water uptake is reduced. Branches, stems, and buds are deprived of water and nutrients and die. Even when soil moisture is replenished, water uptake is lessened because of root loss. This continued deprivation can result in continued abscission of twigs and branches. This strategy resizes the tree canopy, to keep it proportional to root capacity, and water uptake.
Trees have these strategies to reduce drought stress, so what can we do when we recognize it is occurring?
— Use in ground herbaceous and annual plants as indicators of dry soil and begin supplemental watering your trees when you see these plants wilting;
— Shallow rooted trees (maples, sycamores, willows) and newly planted (less than five to seven years old) require higher soil moisture, therefore, more frequent irrigation, than established plants;
— Day time temperatures above 90º F or above, night temperatures above 70° F, reduced humidity, etc., increase the need for irrigation;
— Use a slow trickle of water to reduce run-off and allow water to slowly infiltrate into the soil and root zone. A single deep watering is better than the same amount of water applied in more frequent smaller doses. Deep watering encourages plants to root more deeply - frequent, shallow watering encourages surface roots, which dry out quickly;
— Early morning or late evening watering reduces water evaporation compared with mid-day or afternoon water applications;
— Do not water the trunk - Water evenly across the root zone where root hairs and feeder roots are growing. Tree roots often extend 1½ to 2 times the diameter of the dripline (outer area where rainwater drips off branch and leaf tips), so irrigation should cover entire area;
— 1½ to 2 inches of water applied at a slow trickle, every two weeks is sufficient for keeping root zones moist. Of course, this amount can vary according to plant size, species, soil -type and site;
— Avoid overwatering. Over watering can cause problems, including root rot. Overwatering is common in clay and clay loam soils, which have high water-retention properties and do not drain quickly;
— Mulch—Organic mulch (bark, wood chips, pine straw, leaves, or untreated grass clippings) up to 2 to 3 inches deep should be extended to the edge of root zones (tree dripline) to conserve soil moisture. Avoid placing mulch within 6 inches of tree root flares, keeping trunks dry and minimizing potential for girdling by pests and disease entrance.
Each tree species has a unique way of dealing with drought. Understanding this response and caring for our trees accordingly helps to reduce tree stress and in turn, reduces our stress of losing a tree.
Don’t forget to send your gardening questions to ‘Ask the Hort Agent’—advice from Sharon Flynt, Scott County Extension Horticulture Agent, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. Mail them to Sharon Flynt, Agent, 1130 Cincinnati Road, Georgetown, KY 40324 or send your email to sflynt@uky.edu. If your answers are used right here in ‘The Garden Spot’ column, you will receive by mail a reusable GARDEN SPOT farmers market/grocery tote as a THANK YOU! Remember, whatever your gardening interest or goals, the UK Scott County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Program is designed to provide useful, up to date, research-based information free of charge to assist all people of Scott County with your gardening or operational needs.