This summer’s drought conditions and higher than average temperatures have stressed many landscape trees (and tree owners) in Kentucky. Trees give us signs that they are dealing with drought stress and recognizing those signs can help to lessen the impact. 

In general, dry soil and early drought stages cause temporary wilting with plants, which if noticed, causes us to increase watering to save the plant. However, because of leaf thickness and veining structure, some tree species may show little wilt. Therefore, you, as a tree caretaker, need to be aware of the often missed until too late, drought stress indicators and the mechanisms trees use to save themselves. 

