The Gathering Place Mission Executive Director Denise Burkhead stands in a room attached to the kitchen where people can come in and hang out away from the heat or cold. Burkhead has been helping with the gathering place since its founding. 

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

The Gathering Place Mission (GPM) celebrated 12 years serving the community on Thursday, Aug. 24. Denise Burkhead, the executive director of the mission, remembers when she first got involved. Burkhead attends Central Church of God, and Pastor Sam Glenn encouraged her to join the missions and outreach team at the church. Burkhead was initially hesitant. 

“I didn’t think I was qualified, and he said ‘God doesn’t call the qualified, he qualifies the called,’” Burkhead said. “

