The Gathering Place Mission (GPM) celebrated 12 years serving the community on Thursday, Aug. 24. Denise Burkhead, the executive director of the mission, remembers when she first got involved. Burkhead attends Central Church of God, and Pastor Sam Glenn encouraged her to join the missions and outreach team at the church. Burkhead was initially hesitant.
“I didn’t think I was qualified, and he said ‘God doesn’t call the qualified, he qualifies the called,’” Burkhead said. “
Burkhead started looking for ways to serve the widows and the orphans and the homeless.
“More people than not, 9 out of 10 people told me there weren’t any homeless in Georgetown,” Burkhead said.
But Burkhead found out that Donna Darnell was feeding people at her property at 339 Bourbon Street, where GPM is now. She talked with Darnell after Darnell had been up all night praying for help. A group from the church cleaned out the kitchen and the grounds, and cleaned up the trailers that were housing the homeless at the time. The Gathering Place Mission was formed in 2011.
“Once we did that, it was like the floodgates of the community opened up, and all of the people, and all of the churches started coming,” Burkhead said. “There are still people who signed up for one day a month 12 years ago who were still serving.”
Now, the mission is growing. In November 2022, the mission was able to buy the property that it had been at since 2011, and the property behind it with American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Burkhead said that though she thought neither owner was going to be willing to sell, they felt that they needed to.
Her first thought was “This is phenomenal, how in the world are we going to pay for this? Not a week later we got a call that there are ARPA funds available, and that was how we got the down payment for the property,” Burkhead said.
On Aug. 24, the mission got conditional approval for a building permit to renovate one of the newly purchased buildings into a larger men’s shelter.
Currently, the men’s shelter has 10 beds, and the kitchen on the property serves 50 to 70 people a free hot meal every day. Groups cook food and then bring it to the mission to serve it.
“A lot of people misunderstand and think we just feed our residents who are here. But we feed anyone who comes. People will bring their children and get them fed after school. This is a ministry within a ministry where our public can come in,” said Heather Johnson, support staff at GPM.
The men’s sleeping quarters are above the GPM office, where the 10 neatly made beds are close together, with a name on a whiteboard at the end of every bed.
“We like to put their name on all their beds because that is theirs, they may not have anything else right now, we want to make sure everyone is valued,” said Burkhead.
The residents are responsible for cleaning the area, and structure is very important to how the mission runs.
“We try to teach them to be self-sufficient. They have their chores. They have a wake up time. They have to go to bed on time, ” said Burkhead.
Attached to the kitchen is a room with a piano, and various tables and chairs. That place is so people can have a place to come out of the heat or cold and hang out, Burkhead said.
The plans for the new men’s shelter is for it to have the capacity for 16 men, along with two toilets and two showers, Burkhead said. Currently, there is only one bathroom to serve the shelter.
Burkhead described her vision for a wall at one end of the empty building that will house the shelter that told a Biblical story.
“I see a mural. . .it’s when Peter stepped out of the boat and he walked on the water and he started to sink, and Jesus reached out and helped him . . . it brings hope to people who are in despair and hopeless, ” Burkhead said.
Burkhead and Johnson both emphasized that there are many reasons for someone to need help.
“It could be a widow that lost her husband. It could be drugs, or alcohol, gambling, loss of a job, death of a loved one, personal illness. People don’t realize that a lot of people are just one paycheck away from being the people who come in here . . . people that never thought they would have to be at a homeless shelter or soup kitchen,” said Burkhead.
“It’s the misnomer of homelessness, they are the working poor . . . it’s one misstep, and they just need someone to reach a hand out to, and they need help, we just give them a hand and help them re-establish self-sufficiency, and keep their dignity,” said Johnson.
Another project that is in progress is a new donations center. Donations are now kept in the office, but a new outbuilding will allow them to process and store the various donations that come in separately. Currently, they cannot have volunteers in the office to sort donations because of the confidential nature of some conversations, Burkhead said.
After helping with the shelter from its beginnings 12 years ago, Burkhead sees the same things were important at the beginning continuing to be.
“In 12 years from now . . . buildings aside, I just want the Lord’s will to be done, and people still being served with dignity, and giving them that helping hand, and I see Jesus holding that hand down to Peter, and that’s what we do here,” Burkhead said.
GPM has openings for people to help serve meals, as well as help maintain the mission. They are also currently looking for a men’s shelter director to join their full-time staff of three people. For more information, call the Gathering Place Mission office at 502-570-4711 or email Denise@thegatheringplacemission.com.