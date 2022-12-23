Skateboarding made history being added as a sport to the Olympics in Tokyo. The top skateboarders in the United States were invited to join Team USA and train leading up to the events. Leo Baker was a part of the initial trainees.
“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” follows one of the best known formerly female skaters to take to a board.
Though their career in skateboarding began as a teenager in the female competitions, “Stay on Board” shares Leo’s struggle in identity. To the world, they were known as Lacey; to family, they were Lee; but, they wanted to be able to fully be themselves and showcase the same talent, same personality, be the same person, as Leo.
In the Olympics, there are male and female competitions between world countries. Athletes have to choose between competing as male or female, and though it was a big deal to be selected for the female team, Leo didn’t feel it was right as they searched within themselves to find who they were. So, they left.
Quarantine left Baker free to reflect on life’s next steps, and a big decision for Leo; the operation.
“Stay on Board” offers a unique perspective into two worlds: skateboarding and LGBTQ+ lifestyle. To learn about Baker’s struggles helps one understand the fragility of life and the importance of acceptance, though it can be a tough process to get through.
Baker’s world opened up after their transition. They became the face of a Nike campaign; were included in a video game; and most importantly, continued being able to be themselves.
“Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story” is available to stream on Netflix. It is worth the 72 minutes to coast alongside one of the most well known skaters to ever ride.