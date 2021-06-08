The Summer Kids’ Series at the Theatres of Georgetown begins on June 9-10 and runs through Aug. 11-12.
A movie will be offered Wednesday and Thursday mornings for free as long as seats are available. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie begins at 10 a.m.
Wednesday screenings are first come, first served, and group reservations are available for Thursday screenings. Groups are “organizations that arrive together, sit together and leave together.”
To make a reservation, email georgetowntheatres@gmail.com or call 502-863-3979 and speak with the manager on duty at least one week before arrival.
The schedule for the Summer Kids’ Series is as followed:
— June 9 & 10 Spider-Man: Into Spider-Verse
— June 16 & 17 Smurfs: Lost Village
— June 23 & 24 Angry Birds 2
— June 30 & July 1 Spider-Man: Homecoming
— July 7 & 8 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
— July 14 & 15 Matilda
— July 21 & 22 Spider-Man: Far From Home
— July 28 & 29 A Dog’s Way Home
— August 4 & 5 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
— August 11 & 12 Jumanji: Next Level
The schedule will also be available on the Theatres of Georgetown website and Facebook page.
