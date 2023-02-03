Local Girl Scouts organized their first shipment of cookies Tuesday morning, receiving over 22,000 boxes delivered to Clarke Power Services on Triport Rd.
Roughly 20-percent of proceeds from this primary fundraiser go back to the troops of Scott County, Kevin Nelson shared in an email.
“Through the annual cookie sale, Girl Scouts learn goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics,” Nelson said.
Last year, over 36,000 boxes of cookies were sold in Scott County, he said.
Raspberry Rally is the newest cookie this year, but it is only available online. Other cookies sold are: Adventurefuls, Caramel Delights, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils (Shortbread), Toast-Yay, and Lemonades.
The gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie is also available, but on a limited basis, Nelson said.
Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in their traditional locations, outside box stores, between Feb. 3 through March 26.