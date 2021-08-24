This marks the third year for Boots 'n Pearls.
With a goal of $7,500, the event is to support Scott County Youth and Resource Center, said Donna Whorley with Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
The Bridge the Gap fund is meant to assist those in need who may not be able to receive federal funding for such service as counseling, Whorley said.
"I have seen how (COVID) affects students, including my own," she said. "When they were not in school they lost connection with friends."
That has an effect on the mind, Whorley said, and can lead to depression.
The Boots 'n Pearls event will be held in Cardome's black barn from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $50. There will be music, food and prizes auctioned off, including UK football tickets and Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Family Reserve.
Scott County Tourism and Scott County Chamber of Commerce have been a big help in preparing for the event, Whorley said.
Whorley hopes to "fill in the gap" when it comes to helping students recover after a year like 2020, she said.
To purchase tickets for Boots 'n Pearls, visit www.holytrinitygt.org, the even Facebook page or stop by 209 South Broadway.