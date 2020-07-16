For the third time in six days, shots rang out in the Northern Heights area Thursday evening.
This time a minor received a minor scrape when he was knocked down, police said.
“We’ve had a lot of shootings in the area,” said Lt. Det. J.P. Crump. “It’s too early to know if any of them are related.”
The minor was a secondary victim and was not actively involved in the shooting, Crump said. The incident took place about 5:15 p.m.
This shooting occured in the Payne Avenue/Northern Heights Drive area, around the corner from the Tuesday shooting on Maple Street. Police were canvassing the area Thursday to determine from where the shots were fired.
On Tuesday evening four men were arguing in a yard on Maple Street when as many as 10 shots were possibly fired, according to witnesses. Witnesses said a man was shot in the shoulder. A bullet hole was visible in the passenger door of a pickup truck parked in front of a house.
The man who was wounded is believed to have been treated at the hospital and released.
Police have four men identified as persons of interest, but no arrests have been made. The investigation into that shooting is still under way.
Shots were also reported in the same area last Saturday.