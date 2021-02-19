Scott County was struck with a third round of winter weather Thursday and Friday after two previous systems moved through the county within the last week.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Scott County from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. According to the advisory, 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulations are possible with hazardous road conditions likely to have an effect on the commutes through Friday.
But if the system shifts north, the county could receive more than just snow. Scott County falls very close to the dividing line between winter weather advisory and winter storm warning, the latter of which is said to include freezing rain and sleet, and includes neighboring Fayette County. Temperatures are also expected to be well below freezing over the next few days, even dropping into single-digits on Friday, which could potentially worsen matters if freezing rain or sleet were to occur.
Director of Scott County Roads Department J.R. Brandenburg said they have used up to 1,800 tons of road salt since last week’s storm.
“That is a lot,” he said. “But it’s the only way you can deal with the ice. We had two back-to-back ice storms and you just got to keep treating it with salt.”
However, Brandenburg said he’s somewhat more hopeful with this third storm system moving through, as it is predicted to be mostly snow.
“We should be able to push it right off and go about our business,” he said.
Brandenburg said the road department did not bother pre-treating the roads for this round because of how often they’ve been treated in the last week.
“We’re going to wait and see what time it hits and what it’s going to be because as of right now (Wednesday afternoon), they’re not even sure what we’re going to get, whether it’s sleet or snow,” he said. “We’re hoping for snow. We have a lot of salt on the road from the previous two days and we’re just going to react when it hits.”
Instead, Brandenburg said his crew spent the day doing maintenance on their trucks to be prepared for whatever may come over the next couple of days.
“We’ve got all the guys on call, and we’re ready to hit it,” he said. “They (road crew) are ready for a couple days break, but my guys hang in and do whatever’s necessary to keep our roads safe.”
The systems that have passed through the county are the same ones that left 3.5 million without power in Texas over the last week. During last week’s ice storm, more than 600 Scott County residents were left without power.
Conditions were so bad earlier this week that the Toyota manufacturing plant had to shut down two shifts on Monday night and Tuesday morning. City and county government offices closed their doors early Monday afternoon as well.
Last week Georgetown Police Department responded to 29 non-injury accidents, eight injury accidents and 16 motorist assists related to weather. During the storms this week, GPD responded to eight non-injury accidents but minimal power outages were reported. Meanwhile, Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported approximately 20 non-injury accidents from the previous two winter storms.
Authorities encourage drivers to avoid going out and work remotely if possible.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.