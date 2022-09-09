This year, the Scott County Heart Walk will honor local Heart Walk ambassador, Max Thompson.
Thompson, now age 19, was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy and suffered a stroke in January 2021 while a senior in high school.
“This was all a complete shock” said Thompson’s mother, Priscilla Ridenour. “I had a congenital heart defect when I was 18 and had to have open heart surgery for it. But this was no relationship to any of what I had. His was just literally out of the blue. I mean it knocked us over like a truck had hit us because Max, he’s an Eagle Scout in Troop 177, he was working at Kroger, he was a senior in high school at Great Crossing and he was highly active and he was adventurous.”
Thompson had to have three major brain surgeries because of undetected blood clots and has had two heart surgeries since, one to implant a cardiac defibrillator and one to implant a Left Ventricle Assisted Device (LVAD) to take the strain off of Max’s heart, Ridenour said.
“It basically pushes the blood throughout the body and gives the heart a rest so that left ventricle can hopefully get stronger and improve the ejection fraction. So now he’s had it in for almost a year and a half… And he has been approved for a heart transplant. So we’re just waiting to actually have his name listed on the list.”
Thompson and Ridenour’s lives have changed dramatically as a result.
“We’ve had to take, you know, special precautions because we’re living in a world of COVID…we just couldn’t have COVID on top of the heart issue and then having a stroke,” she said. “So we’ve had to do a lot of stuff at home and just be very cautious when we go out and about, wear a mask and just, you know, be diligent.”
Thompson said he was planning on joining the military after graduation.
“He’s always wanted to serve [in the military] because he did it with scouting and he’s an Eagle Scout. So he wanted to continue to serve…That was his goal to do when he got out of school. But, you know, since all of this is happening, he’s gotten out of school, I pretty much told him right now your main goal is to get through therapy and rehab, and let’s gets your heart situated on what it needs to be and then we will start, you know, figuring out his next move,” said Ridenour.
“This can just happen at any age. Max is now 19 and there are even younger kiddos that go through this as well…It’s not just the, you know, the older folks with the vascular disease, it can happen to any age.”
Ridenour credited heart disease research and advancements for making the technology available that saved Thompson’s life in a press release from the Scott County Heart Walk.
“While what happened to Max wasn’t preventable, investing in research for new treatments and education about prevention are critical because I’ve seen firsthand how heart disease has impacted my son and our family…he is alive today because of research and advancements in the treatment of heart disease, which is why we believe the work of the American Heart Association is so important. I encourage everyone to get involved and donate because every dollar makes a difference. Your support saves lives!”
The Scott County Heart Walk began in 2018 and over the past five years has raised over $125,000. This year’s goal is to raise $30,000. The walk begins this Saturday, Sept. 10, at 9 a.m. at the Georgetown Community Hospital. For more information, visit heart.org/scottwalk.