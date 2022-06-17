Tim Thompson will resign immediately as the magistrate for the Sixth District on the Scott County Fiscal Court following his promotion to chief of the Georgetown Fire Department.
He will also withdraw as the Democratic nominee for the seat in the November general election. Thompson could serve on the fiscal court as an assistant chief but state law prevents an individual from holding two primary offices simultaneously.
Thompson was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to fulfill the late Bill Burke’s term as the Sixth District magistrate for the Scott County Fiscal Court in December 2021. The term ends December 2022.
Thompson was named fire chief Wednesday upon the retirement of Eric Colson as the GFD chief. Upon approval from the city council, Thompson assumes immediate responsibility for the fire department.
