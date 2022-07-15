Since 2005, Tim Thompson has been working on finding his calling in life through the Georgetown Fire Department.
He said he now believes he has found his place as fire chief of the department.
Though the journey has been a long one, Thompson said he couldn’t be more grateful.
Before working with the GFD, Thompson got his start at Georgetown Public Works when he was 20 years old.
“I started with the city [as a] 20-year-old kid [who] didn’t really know anything about what I was wanting to do or where I was going. I ended up talking to Chief [Robert] Bruin and Assistant Chief [Bryan] Sageser at the time and was interested in doing something different,” Thompson said.
After starting with the GFD in 2005, Thompson said he worked his way through the ranks, becoming a captain, fire marshal, assistant chief of prevention and now chief. Because of his new role as fire chief, Thompson stepped down from the Scott County Fiscal Court as District 6 Magistrate to be able to give the fire department his full attention.
“This past six months has been kind of crazy. I did have the opportunity to be appointed by Gov. [Andy] Beshear to be on the fiscal court for District 6 in Scott County and was able to serve in that capacity,” he said. “Once I got the opportunity to become the chief, I had to choose one or the other, and so I chose to be the chief of the Georgetown Fire Department, which meant I had to resign from Scott County Fiscal Court.”
During a fiscal court meeting on July 8, Thompson requested a moment to speak while attending the meeting virtually, telling the court he was appreciative of the time he was able to put in as a small role in county government.
“It was bittersweet just for the fact that I felt that I had a good working relationship with the gentlemen that were on the court, with the judge, with the staff at the county, great opportunity to work with their fire department, you know, their road department, all of all the folks involved. I just wanted to have that opportunity to be able to just thank them for welcoming me,” he said.
Although he was “the new guy,” Thompson said the Scott County Fiscal Court welcomed him with open arms and gave him the opportunity to express his views and concerns about different topics.
“I think the great thing for me being on fiscal court, as far as the role now transitioning in the fire chief, is it allows me to understand that legislative body,” Thompson said. “Working with council, I think it can be easy to think that if we asked for this, then we should get this. It’s my job as the chief to try to explain why we need that, but then also understand now after being on fiscal court, that there’s only so much money to go around.”
Being a part of the fiscal court while the county budget for 2022-23 was being created allowed him to see the prioritization of money and how the court worked to figure out where each penny should go, he said. He added he observed “what the elected officials have to go through” to be fiscally responsible, while ensuring each department’s needs are met.
As he settles into his new position as fire chief, Thompson said he removed his name as the Democratic nominee from the November General Election ballot, leaving his magisterial district up for grabs.
“The only conversation that I’ve had is I had a couple people reach out to me about some folks for me to maybe put their name in the hat. I really don’t have any say in that as far as who is going to get picked,” he said. “I’m not even sure who is or who made the cut, but basically, I guess what would happen now is I actually had to remove myself from the ballot. So whoever does get picked I assume is going to be on the ballot, and they would run against the Republican challenger.”
As the new fire chief, Thompson said there are a few things he would like to see in the department that will keep his staff providing the best service possible to citizens.
“As we move forward, we’re adding manpower, we’re adding stations, you know, making sure our equipment is up and running. The big thing that I want to do is just have our culture be that of the guys coming into work, enjoying their job, being able to do that and me just providing them what they need, allowing them to do their job and function as a unit that they are,” he said.
Between now and when his time as fire chief comes to a close, he wants to make sure there is someone that can come in after him without missing a beat, Thompson said. He added he is “big on servant leadership,” and hopes those working in his department know it is his job to serve them.
“I just want to thank the citizens for this opportunity to serve this department. I want them to know that they do have a world class fire department. The men and women that serve in this capacity for Georgetown are trained in anything that may happen,” he said. “We’re ready to do that, and we’re ready to respond, ready to help out. Just again, we’re just grateful for this opportunity. It is the best job in the world. We get to come in on somebody’s worst day, we get to show up and try to make it better. And if we can do that and do it professionally, then it’s a win for everybody.”
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.