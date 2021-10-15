Four teams from Scott County are among the 525 entries in this year’s Thoroughbred Makeover, presented by the Retired Racehorse Project.
The Thoroughbred Makeover is a competition where riders select a recently retired Thoroughbred racehorse and retrain that horse in a new sport such as barrel racing, trail riding, dressage, jumping, or polo. It is the largest competition of its kind and this year’s makeover is exceptional because it includes almost double the competitors as a result of the cancelation of the 2020 event due to COVID-19.
Because of the 2020 cancelation riders are competing in two separate divisions this year, the “Class of 2020” who has had almost two years to train their horses and the “Class of 2021” who started training their horses this past January. There is over $100,000 in prize money available to the winners of each division.
Representing Georgetown are Elizabeth Coney and “Near Gold”, Stephanie Calendrillo and “Dispatcher”, Natalie Nevills and “Underscore and Madi McFarland is the sole competitor from Stamping Ground with her horse “Fireball Jon”.
Coney and Calendrillo, who ride together at Calendrillo’s Greystone Stable, are both competing in dressage, McFarland is competing in barrel racing and Coney is competing in competitive trail and eventing.
The event runs preliminary rounds Tuesday through Friday with the top five finishers in each sport competing against each other Friday. On Saturday the winners from each division give a final showcase before one is selected as the Thoroughbred Makeover Champion. This year two Champions will be chosen, each one receiving a check for $100,000.
As of press time Calendrillo sits in 1st place out of 55 for 2020 Dressage with seven riders still to be scored, giving her an excellent chance to move on to the dressage final on Friday.
The road to the makeover has not been without challenge for these riders- McFarland lost training time back in June when she was kicked in the face by a horse, suffering a broken jaw and a concussion, and Calendrillo opted to scratch out of the eventing competition and switch to dressage after her horse bumped a leg in his stall early in the week. McFarland credits that they have made it to the Makeover, despite the lost time, to her horse. “Fireball has been so brave and smart; he constantly exceeds my expectations and I have big plans for him following the makeover”.
Nevills, who says she has been more confident in the horse than in herself since it’s her first time retraining a racehorse, is just happy to have made it to the event successfully on her first attempt.
Most of the riders we talked to said they are looking forward to competing again. This is Calendrillo’s third time competing at the event. For McFarland, a senior at Great Crossing High School, it’s her first time participating but it “will not be her last”.
As for the future, McFarland’s horse Fireball is for sale but McFarland says he feels like a member of the family. While Calendrillo has resold previous Makeover trainees she and Nevills and Calendrillo have both decided Dispatcher and Underscore are “keepers”. Nevills plans to keep training Underscore in dressage while Calendrillo will compete Dispatcher in eventing. Calendrillo definitely plants to compete again but Nevills says she doesn’t have room for any more horses and she is definitely never selling Underscore.
For more information on the Thoroughbred Makeover and information on attending the final on Saturday visit tbmakeover.org.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.