conley

The funeral for Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was held in the Scott County High School gymnasium on Thursday, June 1. Attended by hundreds of community members and officers from across the state, the service honored the life and sacrifice of Conley, 35, who served with the department for four years before he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 22. Conley leaves behind a wife, Rachel, and two children. 

 News-Graphic Photo by James Scogin

The Thin Blue Line surrounded Scott County Thursday, enabling law enforcement officers from Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Department attend funeral services for Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley who was killed in the line of duty May 22. Area law enforcement agencies voluntarily patrolled the community’s roadways as the offices of the local agencies were closed to mourn a fellow officer.

Thousands attended the services for Conley in the Scott County High School gymnasium, including law officers and first responders from literally all over the United States. In addition, Brotherhood of the Fallen, a group of law enforcement officers, active and retired, who attend services of fallen officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice were on hand to honor Conley.  Services were live streamed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with more than a thousand watching.

Tags

Recommended for you