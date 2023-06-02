The Thin Blue Line surrounded Scott County Thursday, enabling law enforcement officers from Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Department attend funeral services for Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley who was killed in the line of duty May 22. Area law enforcement agencies voluntarily patrolled the community’s roadways as the offices of the local agencies were closed to mourn a fellow officer.
Thousands attended the services for Conley in the Scott County High School gymnasium, including law officers and first responders from literally all over the United States. In addition, Brotherhood of the Fallen, a group of law enforcement officers, active and retired, who attend services of fallen officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice were on hand to honor Conley. Services were live streamed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office with more than a thousand watching.
Conley’s wife, Rachel, spoke of her husband. She thanked the first responders who were on duty when Caleb was shot and others who stopped to help her husband.
“He put his heart and soul into everything he did,” she said, occasionally wiping away tears. “He really enjoyed helping people.”
She told of a day when Conley was driving her home from work because the roads were bad. They passed an elderly man shoveling snow from his driveway.
“Caleb stopped and shoveled the entire driveway, while I waited in the car,” she said. “Caleb was my best friend, my rock, my safe place and my hero. I couldn’t ask God for a better husband. He was an exceptional father.”
She challenged others to follow her husband’s example, “…love more, laugh more and live more like he did.”
His mother, Jolene said, “We could not ask for a better son.”
Scott County Sheriff’s deputies Robert Tackett and Jeremy Nettles each shared memories.
“Caleb didn’t just die a hero, he lived as one too,” Tackett said.
“The world was a safer place when Caleb was patrolling the streets,” Nettles said.
Tackett ended his eulogy quoting a recent social media post from Conley, “Don’t fear dying. Fear not living.”
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Chaplain Mike Justice told Conley’s young children their father was a great hero.
Justice thanked law enforcement officers and first responders for their showing of “solidarity” for Conley’s family and told them they are following a calling that is not reserved just for pastors, priests and nuns.
“Deputy Conley’s daily goal, whether he was on duty or not, was to make the day better for at least one person,” Justice said.
Even though he is gone, Caleb’s “light” lives on, Justice said.
“Caleb Conley’s life had a great impact on many, many lives,” Justice said.
Burial is in Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Conley’s home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions for the family can be made at Field and Main Bank, 103 East Bridge St. Cynthiana, KY,41031. Make the donation, “In Memory of Caleb Conley.” Donations can also be mailed to Field and Main Bank, P.O. Box 38, Cynthiana, KY 41031. A GoFundMe page has also been set up by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office titled, “Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.”
Survivors include his wife, Rachel, a son, Riley and a daughter, Olivia, parents William Kenneth and Jolene Kay Conley, two brothers, William Williams, John (Terry) Conley and he had a special relationship with Lydyah, Lincoln and Carsey. He is preceded in death by a sister, Morgan.
Conley was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday, May 22 at 4:48 p.m. during a traffic stop. He passed away at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
In December, 2022, Conley was named the Scott County Deputy of the Year. He had previously won multiple awards for his service as a law enforcement officer, many because of his efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads.
Conley was also an eight-year veteran with the U.S. Army, where he was a combat engineer. In the Army, Conley served in the U.S. Army 478th Engineer Battalion. He served in Iraq and was among a group that executed more than 1,600 combat missions and credited with locating 164 improvised explosive devices.