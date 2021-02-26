Three potential sites were proposed for the new Scott County Judicial Center at a public hearing Thursday, Feb. 18 via Zoom.
The three parcels of land were submitted prior to the public hearing. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has said that these may be used as the full site or part of the site for the new justice center, if they are approved.
The first potential site was located in the downtown area at 130 North Hamilton Street with an asking price of $750,000, and it was submitted by North Hamilton Investment Group, LLC. The next two submissions came from Phil Drake, who submitted 944 East Main Street Extended, which is a 33.64-acre lot, and 1140 East Main Street Extended, which is 17.83 acres. The combined sale price was $980,595, which was listed as $55,000 per acre.
There was no public participation or public comment submitted prior to the meeting, which District Court Judge Mary Jane Phelps said seemed rather unusual for big project like this. However, Danny Rhoades, executive officer of the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) Department of Court Facilities, said the Project Development Board (PDB) did all that was necessary to get the word about the hearing.
“We haven’t done a public hearing virtual before,” Rhoades said. “So, I will say this is a little out of the ordinary and probably more difficult for the public to respond to. But we did advertise it sufficiently and gave numerous opportunity and ability for people to sign up to make public statement. As far as meeting the criteria for advertising, we’ve done the same thing we would’ve done in the in-person public hearing. I tell people one of two things, either you’ll have 50 people show up or you’ll have no people show up. It really just depends. They also had the opportunity to submit written comments.”
However, the public is still able to voice their opinions and provide any comment they would like to anyone on the PDB, said Corky Mohedano, executive officer of AOC Division of Facilities.
However, neither of these parcels of land necessarily have to be used for the project or are the only ones that the PDB is considering.
“I think it’s incumbent on us as the PDB board as we move forward to essentially do due diligence to look at what is the best potential site,” Covington said. “Then, it’s on us to reach out to those property owners and inquire about interest. I think that’s the next lifting that needs to be done by the PDB.”
These two proposals are included on top of the prospective parcels of land from the Scott County Fiscal Court announced last week, which would include the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office and the parking lot at the corner of Morales Way and North Hamilton.
Rhoades concurred and said the PDB is able to solicit directly to a property if they are interested.
“At this moment, if another piece of property is identified by the PDB, the board can make direct solicitation,” he said. “If there’s interest in a certain site, then we can see if there’s an interest in possibly selling that or submitting it for the architect to review and go through their grading of each of those sites.”
Ronnie McCall, manager of facilities for AOC, also pointed out that the courts cannot pay more than what a property’s appraisal value.
“We can’t pay more than what it’s appraised for,” McCall said. “So, like that person offered $750,000, if w get it appraised and it comes in cheaper at like $700,000, then we can’t give them more than that $700,000. We can work with them.”
Covington said this project is “going to be like putting a jigsaw puzzle together” for the PDB.
“We’ve talked about the desire to keep the project downtown, and there’s not big large pieces of property that’s downtown,” Covington said. “We’re going to have to put individual pieces together like a puzzle and try to fit what could be the potential site together.”
Covington then thanked the property owners for their submissions, and said they will be “part of the conversations” as the PDB moves forward with the project.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.