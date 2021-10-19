“Thrilled to Give,” a Halloween dance parade and costume contest, put on by Georgetown Parks & Recreation Dance & Gymnastics, is celebrating 10 years.
“We are collecting canned goods and sponsoring a costume contest,” wrote Dance Director Artie Janow in an email to the News-Graphic. “All proceeds go to the AMEN House.”
To register for the “Thrilled to Give” costume contest stop by the Scott County Court House Oct. 23 between 6:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee per person.
Cutest contest categories are cutest little zombie, scariest little zombie, ugliest zombie and most creative zombie.
Streets close for the parade and contest at 6 p.m. Rain date for the parade is Oct. 24.
