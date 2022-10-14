A gruesome sight will soon take place in downtown Georgetown, but all for a good cause as creatures of the night take to the street to collect donations for the AMEN House. 

Thrilled to Give, a popular Halloween community dance and parade, is slated for Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In the event of rainy weather, the dance will take place the following day on Oct. 23. 

