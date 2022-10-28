GC

The Georgetown College men’s soccer team took on Cumberland University during Sensory Inclusion Day, puling off a 2-1 win at home.

 News-Graphic Photo By Emily Perkins

Georgetown College and Georgetown Athletics held their first Sensory Inclusion Day over the weekend, welcoming individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities to enjoy a day of soccer and fun. 

Jason Grefer, the sports information director for Georgetown College Athletics, said the event was held in conjunction with the college’s soccer doubleheader against Cumberland University from Lebanon, Tenn. He added the goal was to celebrate and welcome the neurodiverse community, acknowledging others’ uniqueness and an openness for information about a number of disabilities. 

