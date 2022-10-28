Georgetown College and Georgetown Athletics held their first Sensory Inclusion Day over the weekend, welcoming individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities to enjoy a day of soccer and fun.
Jason Grefer, the sports information director for Georgetown College Athletics, said the event was held in conjunction with the college’s soccer doubleheader against Cumberland University from Lebanon, Tenn. He added the goal was to celebrate and welcome the neurodiverse community, acknowledging others’ uniqueness and an openness for information about a number of disabilities.
“We wanted to let them know that they are welcome out here, that they can have a fun environment and that they can also have a safe environment. That was one of the main focal points for us in this planning process,” he said.
Grefer said the idea to create the Sensory Inclusion Day began at home, acknowledging his daughter who has autism.
“I wanted to have it in a place where, not only my daughter, but other folks who have children on the spectrum or have Down Syndrome or what have you can come out to an event like this and feel like that they’re welcome,” he said. “I think that’s a big thing that needs to be done more, just in society in general, is being more welcoming and more inclusive of those who are of the neurodiverse community.”
Grefer said he began working closely with Georgetown College’s athletic and academic administrations, noting the collaboration that took place across the board from the multitudes willing to help lift the planning of the event off the ground. He added it was this do-whatever-it-takes attitude that pulled the finished product together.
“I just couldn’t be prouder of all the work that everybody else has put into this. It’s not about me, it’s about these kids that we’ve had out here today, and just overall feedback from the community has been wonderful,” he said.
When the plans were still being drawn up for Sensory Inclusion Day, Grefer said the college reached out to New Vista and the Down Syndrome Association about being partners, where the organizations could provide resources for those who may not have the ability to seek it themselves or were in need of important information regarding disabilities.
Resource tables from the organizations were set up along the concourse at Toyota Stadium, where families were invited to attend soccer matches for the men’s and women’s teams. Volume levels for announcements, music and cheering were also kept to a minimum, with designated quiet areas also made available for individuals with noise sensitivity. The families were able to bring their own food and drinks to accommodate special dietary needs, with a concession stand also available.
Georgetown College provided sensory gifts, along with black and orange scarves for everyone in attendance. After the games, families were able to join the teams on the field to kick soccer balls, score a goal and take photos with their favorite players.
“I think the big thing for today is just making people understand that there are those out there of the neurodiverse community who need this inclusion, they need to feel accepted. There’s no reason why we can’t celebrate them for their differences, which isn’t a bad thing,” Grefer said. “I think part of that today was to celebrate the fact that, yes, people deal with unique challenges in their day-to-day lives, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be celebrated. It doesn’t mean that they can’t be welcomed here. That was the main focus for why we wanted to do this.”