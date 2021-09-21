Several Scott County’s schools have become victims of a national social media phenomenon.
Bathroom toilets have been stuffed with huge amounts of paper, soap dispensers, signs, towel dispensers and other items have been torn off walls and other areas of the school buildings damaged by students enticed by a viral TikTok challenge. Called “devious licks,” students are encouraged to steal or vandalize school property and then show off their antics on the social media platform — often as a sped-up version of “Ski Ski basedGod” by rapper Lil’ B plays in the background.
The “Devious Licks Challenge” has sparked condemnation from school systems nationwide that are already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. Some arrests have been made, and last week TikTok announced plans to remove any videos associated with the trend and redirect related hashtags following a string from reports from almost every state.
“We expect our community to create responsibility — online and IRL,” states TikTok Comms on its platform. “We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your school & teachers.”
Scott County and Great Crossing high schools and all county middle schools have experienced vandalism, said Dwayne Ellison, assistant superintendent of operations for Scott County Schools.
“They take random things mostly in a restroom setting where they have some isolation,” Ellison said.
The vandalism started about 10 days ago, he said. “I don’t think we are quite two weeks into it yet,” he said.
Last week, Great Crossing High School principal Joy Lusby sent an email to the schools students and parents about the trend.
“Soap dispensers have been destroyed or removed (some have not been recovered),” Lusby wrote. “Signs have been torn off walls (some haven’t been recovered). Hand blower frames have been disassembled from the walls. Mirrors have been removed from the walls (the entire mirror). Screws have been removed from water fountains. Toilets have been filled with ridiculous amounts of toilet paper. Can lights have been destroyed in elevators. Stone work in front of the school has been vandalized with ink.”
In an effort to stop the vandalism, students must sign in and out of class to go to the restroom or take a backpack to the restroom. The school is also reviewing camera footage in order to identify the culprits, she wrote. Anyone caught would be suspended from school and may face charges for criminal mischief and theft. Students over 18 could face charges as an adult.
“The extra work this is putting on our staff (especially our custodial staff) is completely unnecessary,” Lusby wrote. “This is not who we are and I need your help. We need this nonsense to end immediately — there’s no reason for it. The money to replace what is broken is one thing, but the manpower and time to get these items fixed or replaced is quite another. Our custodial crew is already short-staffed and we need our brand new school cleaned, not repaired.”
The school system does not have a total cost of the damage so far, but the drain on manpower, the frustration because some services are missing and the damage to nice facilities all add up, Ellison said.
“This is being done by less than 5 percent of our student population,” he said. “Most of the students just want to go to class, make grades and use the restroom. They don’t like this ridiculousness either.”
Students caught vandalizing the schools will be punished, Ellison said.
“It’s not real smart when you do something illegal and then post videos of it on social media,” he said. “We are hoping parents will jump in and help us stop this silliness.”
TikTok’s efforts to stop the trend so far have not been very successful. Once the social media’s restriction announcements were made and hashtags were disabled, alternative spellings began to surface such as “Diabolical Licks.” A new trend started late last week with students pointing their phones at the damaged ceiling or wall as frustrated principals are heard over the public address system telling students to knock it off.
