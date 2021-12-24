Tim Thompson has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to fulfill the late Bill Burke’s term as the Sixth District magistrate for the Scott County Fiscal Court.
Although it was a state holiday, Thompson was officially sworn into office Thursday. The term of office goes through the end of 2022. Burke passed away a few weeks ago from a long illness.
“I am humbled and honored to have received the appointment to magistrate from Governor Andy Beshear,” Thompson said following the swearing-in ceremony. “I want to first express my sincerest prayers to the wife and children of Bill Burke. After losing my father this year, it is devastating to go through, especially at the holidays. I want them to know that Mr. Burke will not be forgotten, and I will work to honor him and what he has done for the Sixth District.”
Thompson said he hoped to use his expertise and experience with the Georgetown Fire Department in his position on the fiscal court.
“I would like to use the opportunity I now have as a voice on the fiscal court to work with our emergency services to ensure that we are going to continue to keep our citizens safe as we steadily grow in population,” he said. “I know there have been increases in pay for our employees, but I want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to recruit and retain the best employees for all our departments. It is the employees, not the judge or fiscal court, that keep our county running, so we must continue to take care of them.
“I see a lot of issues in my job with homelessness and drug use in Scott County that the average citizen may not know exist. I would like to work with my fellow Magistrates to find a solution to the problem. Affordable housing and rehabilitation are two things I would like to continue to work toward.
“Again, I am at a loss for words. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I hope my dad is looking down today and is proud of me.”
Thompson is a lifelong Scott County resident. He and his wife, Heather, have been married for 22 years and have four children, Abby, Lily, Moses and Micah. His parents are the late Marvin Thompson, a long-time member of the Georgetown city council and Rita Thompson, who operates the Not Alone Pregnancy Center in Georgetown.
Thompson is currently Georgetown’s assistant chief of prevention with the Georgetown Fire Department. Previously, he has worked in the city’s Public Works Department before joining the fire department in 2005. Since then, he has earned the ranks of firefighter to captain to fire marshal.
Thompson and his wife started the nonprofit 2400. org in 2011 after they adopted two sons from Uganda. The nonprofit has raised funds to provide some 40,000 mosquito nets and four water wells in the areas in which their sons were born. The couple frequently visit Uganda and have done mission work in Kenya and Haiti.
Thompson also serves as chairman of the Scott County Board of Health, which is managed by WEDCO and is vice chairman of the WEDCO Board of Health, which covers Scott, Nicholas and Harrison counties, as well as home health in Bourbon County.
“On behalf of the Scott County Fiscal Court, I would like to welcome Tim Thompson,” Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said. “Tim has a record of commitment to the community as a long-time member of the Georgetown Fire Department and WEDCO Health Board. I am confident that Tim will serve the district and community well in this new role.”
A ceremony was originally planned for earlier this week, but questions were raised about conflicts of interest due to Thompson’s position with the city, and the magistrate is a county position. It was determined that no conflicts existed, and Covington scheduled the swearing in as soon as clearance was given.
Thompson is only the third person to represent the Sixth District on Scott County’s Fiscal Court. Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather served as the Sixth District magistrate for 16 years and Burke served for seven years. The court was expanded to a magistrate form of government in the late 1990s.
All seats on the Scott County Fiscal Court, including the Sixth District, will be up for election in November 2022.
