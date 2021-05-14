Following the announcement earlier this week that Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub would be retiring at the end of the year, the Scott County Board of Education set plans in motion to find his replacement.
The school board first accepted his letter of resignation/retirement, which was unanimously approved. It then officially declared a vacancy for the position of superintendent of Scott County Schools to begin Dec. 1, 2021.
The next step was selecting a search consultant, which Susan Duncan, board member, suggested Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA). This suggestion was unanimously approved by the school board. This means KSBA will act as the independent search consultant overseeing the national search process. Duncan also recommended Board Chair Diana Brooker to execute any necessary agreements or arrangements on behalf of the school board, which was also unanimously approved.
As required by Kentucky state statutes, the board voted to establish a screening committee. The committee will consist of two teachers elected by teachers in the district, one principal elected by principals in the district, one parent elected by the president of the parent-teacher organizations in the district, one classified employee elected by the classified employees in the district and one board member appointed by the board chair. Brooker then appointed Duncan to act as the board member to serve on the screening committee.
Additionally, the screening committee is required to have minority representation as outlined in the statute, as Scott County has a minority population of greater than 8 percent. If no minority is voted by any of the aforementioned groups, a special election must then be held to add the additional minority member to the screening committee to serve.
Brooker then laid out a tentative timeline for the upcoming months in regards to the superintendent search process. First, the district will distribute a call for nominations to fill the required positions on May 13, 2021. After the completion of the nomination process at noon Monday, May 17, the district will distribute ballots to elect members of the screening committee. Voting will cease Thursday, May 20.
During the week of May 24, an introduction and orientation session for the committee will be held. Brooker said the position vacancy would be posted a minimum of 30 days, but may be extended if necessary. They will then screen applicants and provide written recommendations to the school board. Interviews and selection of the new superintendent will take place the week of June 14, 2021.
Following the discussion of how the process will unfold, Brooker extended her thanks on behalf of the school board to Hub for his time served as superintendent of Scott County Schools.
“I do want to say, first and foremost, Dr. Hub, thank you for your very strong leadership during an amazing time,” Brooker said. “I, of course, have been with the board through a vote of the tax and building a couple schools, getting our buildings up to par, setting all kinds of policies and procedures and really just pushing to raise the bar on education and it’s been amazing. I just want to say thank you, on behalf of the board, thank you so much. I hope you enjoy your retirement.”
The school also approved the design development plans for the new Scott County High School. A few changes to the original plans, which were outlined in the schematic phase, were also reviewed during the meeting.
Most of the changes included a shifting of the classrooms. Rather than 42 standard classrooms, as initially proposed, there will now be 45 standard classrooms. The science classrooms were also decreased from 10 to five. However, Tony Thomas, project architect on the new SCHS, said three of these five removed classrooms are now just standard classrooms and may still be used as science classrooms, if needed.
There will now be 10 resource classrooms, four science labs, two business education spaces and that industrial maintenance has now been changed to agriculture maintenance, but retains the same number of spaces, Thomas said. He added that they are still trying to determine a locker count and layout, as they don’t want to include more lockers than absolutely necessary because they take up too much space.
Despite these changes, the size of the school will remain the same as initially stated, 227,382 square feet and house 1,500 students, attempting to stay similar in size and scope to the recently constructed Great Crossing High School.
Following a breakdown of the design development plans by Thomas, which included new renderings of the outside of the school, the school board then unanimously approved the plans.
The school board went on to approve BG-2 for the new SCHS, which includes all of the outdoor and athletic spaces, including a baseball/softball press box and restrooms, field house, batting cages and ticket booth.
Back in March, the timeline for the new SCHS was laid out. Construction is set to begin on Oct. 29, 2021, with the completion of the project being May 18, 2024. Bidding on the project is set to begin on Sept. 17, 2021 and a contractor will be awarded on Oct. 20, 2021. The new SCHS will be located at the intersection of Long Lick Pike and the bypass.
Other actions taken by the school board included:
— Approved BG-5 form for Scott County Multiple Sites 12-225.
— Approved BG-5 form for Scott County Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract 19-220.
— Approved BG 5 form for Northern Portable 2020 20-207.
— Approved BG-5 form for Georgetown Middle School addition 18-301.
— Approved 2021-2022 district professional learning plan.
— Approved instructional and assessment software for the 2021-2022 school year.
— Approved gifted and talented administrative evaluation procedures.
— Approved statement of assurance for ALA COVID Library Relief Fund.
— Approved revisions to FY 2022 salary schedule.
— Declined the creation of virtual academy positions.
— Approved supplemental school year.
— Approved Section 125 administrator.
— Approved the School Security Fund request FY 2021.
— Declared items as surplus.
— Approved current bills.
