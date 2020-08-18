Karen Tingle-Sames said she was re-evaluating her support for imposing a 911 fee after learning the funds would not be immediately used to give first responder wage increases.
During a civil, but tense exchange with Mayor Tom Prather during a meeting of the city’s fire committee, council member Tingle-Sames said she was disappointed and she felt her council members misunderstood about the purpose for the 911 fees, as well.
“I thought this would give them a quick raise,” Tingle-Sames said. “I’m disappointed. I think there are other council members who may not understand, as well.”
Prather acknowledged he has had to explain to other council members the 911 fees were the first step in a process that would enable the city to give the raises needed.
“The one thing we have to keep in mind, is we passed a budget for this fiscal year that has a $4.4 million deficit,” the mayor said. “The $600,000 (estimated to be raised by the 911 fees) would not even cover half our deficit.”
Due to the pandemic shutdown, Georgetown’s 2020-21 budget projected a deficit of as much as $4.4 million. Since then, the city has learned it is eligible for up to $2.4 million through the federal CARES ACT for COVID-19 expenses through the end of this calendar year, but the mayor said those are reimbursements and until the city has the actual funds, he is hesitant to count on them.
“I admit it does make the hole more shallow,” Prather said about the reimbursements. “But we are still looking at a deficit.”
Tingle-Sames voted against the budget because it was using reserve funds to obtain a balance — something Prather pointed out more than once. Tngle-Sames responded by saying she felt there were still items in the budget that could be cut, but added she understood the mayor’s concerns.
“I’m still disappointed,” she said.
The impact of the pandemic shutdown may not be as bad as early projections, but when final numbers for the 2019-20 fiscal year are in, it will still likely be a deficit for last year, Prather said. Meanwhile the pandemic is still under way, and no one can be sure what will happen to the current budget.
“When we do this we have to have a sustainable source for these expenses,” Prather said. “We cannot do this with a one-and-off revenue source.”
A city survey compared Georgetown to 18 peer cities and showed salaries for police officers are $8,600 less than neighboring cities, and salaries for firefighters is less than $11,000. For example, the city is authorized for 57 police officers, so an $8,600 salary increase would be about $490,000 annually in order to give every position a wage increase. The fire department is authorized for 55 firefighters, so an $11,000 annual wage increase would be about $605,000 in additional expenses.
“Right now, pension and benefit costs are about 75 cents on the dollar, and that is expected to be $1 for $1 soon in costs on top of the salaries,” Prather said.
The mayor said he wanted to give salary increases, but the responsible action required waiting to see what the eventual impact of the pandemic had on the city’s revenue sources.
In a meeting of the city’s finance committee and later to the full city council, Prather laid out a six-step process to put the city into position to give the raises and to put the city on a better financial plain. Those steps include the 911 fee, a stormwater utility, an increase in payroll taxes, a possible move from a net profits to a gross receipts tax, an increase in the insurance premium tax and a possible impact fee on development.
“The 911 fee, alone, will not address the problem,” Prather said about first responder wages. “If we were going to do one thing that might help us address the wages, it would be an increase in payroll taxes.”
The 911 fee is a quick and fairly easy fee to apply, and would get the city moving towards addressing some of its revenue issues, Prather said. Since people have moved away from telephone landlines and the applicable 911 fees typically attached to those bills, the city has had to supplement its 911 dispatch by as much as $700,000 annually. In addition, the city and county recently upgraded its radio dispatch equipment for about $15 million, and some of the 911 fees would be used for maintenance of that equipment.
Even so, Tingle-Sames said she wanted to find a way to give first responders something quickly, even if it was a much smaller amount than the stated deficits in salaries. She also expressed concern about how long it might be before the mayor felt the city was ready to give raises.
When asked what would be the response by his officers to a $500-to-$1,000 raise or one-time bonus during a police committee meeting, Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said, “It would be like slap in the face.” Fire Chief Eric Colson agreed, saying any money would be appreciated , but “we need a bigger fix for the bigger problem.”
