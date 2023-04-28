nashville nights

Nashville Nights at Tipsy Cow Bar.

 Photo by Elizabeth Simpson

Nashville came to Georgetown last week as Blue Foley, Matthew Douglas Simpson, Noah Smith, Brock Butler and more performed at Tipsy Cow as part of a show called, “Nashville Nights.” 

“It’s like Nashville without having to go to Nashville,” Foley said. “What that means is, in Nashville it’s very common to go to what’s called a ‘writer’s night.’”

