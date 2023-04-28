Nashville came to Georgetown last week as Blue Foley, Matthew Douglas Simpson, Noah Smith, Brock Butler and more performed at Tipsy Cow as part of a show called, “Nashville Nights.”
“It’s like Nashville without having to go to Nashville,” Foley said. “What that means is, in Nashville it’s very common to go to what’s called a ‘writer’s night.’”
Originally, nights like these began at the Bluebird Cafe, he said. Artists would sit in a circle and go around playing their songs. But, it is also called a round when a line of artist are on stage and they play one song each round.
Television programs popularized these environments for people outside of Nashville, Foley said.
“What I would define Nashville Nights as is a performing songwriter touring company,” he said. “The idea is, we get up there and we tell the stories behind the songs.”
The environment is special, he said.
“It can get pretty special, pretty spiritual, because the walls come down,” Foley said. “It just creates a great date night experience. It’s just a very unique experience in and of itself. If you are interested in understanding the world behind the scenes, as far as the music industry goes, this is a great way to get a peek inside of that.”
Foley is a songwriter with two Grammy, ACM, and CMA nominations, a Dove Award nomination and Australia’s Golden Guitar. He started Nashville Nights in Denmark for a friend that enjoyed a writer’s night in Nashville, he said. It has grown into touring shows around the world.
Matthew Douglas Simpson is a musician out of Georgetown who loves to tell stories with his music.
“I’ve been writing songs since I was a kid,” Simpson said. “I’m more into the songwriting side of things than anything. I just really love that.
“I remember going down to Nashville several years ago, and it seems like everywhere you went there were these songwriter rounds. And, I was just like, ‘I love this.’ The idea of just you and a guitar, telling the stories behind the songs, and then playing the songs the way they were originally written.”
Artists may find themselves next to someone who wrote a recognizable radio hit, he said.
“Sometimes you sit next to a total stranger on this round, and you look over, and he’s playing a song you know. You realize he is the guy that wrote it originally,” Simpson said.
Simpson will be traveling with Nashville Nights to surrounding states for more shows, but Foley is planning on returning to the Tipsy Cow in June.
To keep up with the events and schedules of Nashville Nights, follow them on Facebook or Instagram, or visit nashvillenights.com.