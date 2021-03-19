It wasn’t the model most associated with the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky plant, but this month a RAV4 Hybrid rolled off the assembly line as the 13 millionth vehicle assembled, here, in Georgetown.
TMMK is best known for the Camry, historically one of America’s best-selling and most popular sedans, but in January 2020 the RAV4 Hybrid was added to the plant’s lineup.
“On one hand, it’s hard to believe we have produced 13 million vehicles,” said TMMK president Susan Elkington. “However, when you consider the dedication and skill of our Kentucky team it isn’t so hard to imagine.
“It’s incredible to think about our customers, their families, and all the places they’ve gone in our 13 million vehicles. Looking forward, we are excited about the future of mobility and being able to take more people, more places.”
TMMK broke ground in 1985 and began producing vehicles in 1988. The plant is the largest automobile plant in North America and rests on a 1,300-acre campus. Over 10,000 people work at TMMK, which is Toyota’s first plant in North America. Since its groundbreaking, Toyota has invested about $8 billion in the plant. In addition to the Camry and Camry Hybrid TMMK assembles the RAV4 Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid and Lexus ES 350.
Just as TMMK has produced 13 million vehicles, the powertrain facility on the TMMK campus is posed to produce its 13 millionth engine later this year, according to plant officials.
“The engine is the heart of every vehicle and our powertrain takes that responsibility very seriously,” said TMMK powertrain supervisor David Rosier. “We’re especially proud to be a part of Toyota’s commitment to alternative fueled vehicles and the future of mobility in North America.”
Toyota has a goal to have 40 percent of its vehicles sold to be electrified by 2025 and 70 percent by 2030, officials said. These commitments will reduce greenhouse gas by 139 million tons, Toyota officials said.
Also, later this year, TMMK will celebrate its 35th anniversary and the production of its 10 millionth Camry.
