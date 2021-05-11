While the project has moved Toyota further into becoming a “mobility company,” teaming with the Go Baby Go Foundation has opened a new world for toddlers with disabilities and for Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky and Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center employees, as well.
“I discussed this (project) with senior leadership and it took them about 10 minutes to decide we’re going to do this,” said Ben Atkinson, ergonomist vehicle assembly production engineer.
The Go Baby Go Foundation was created by Professor Cole Galloway at the University of Delaware. He created a DIY kit that enabled ride-on vehicles to be retro-fitted to enable children with disabilities to become mobile. TMMK and PEMC learned of the project during the pandemic and began holding virtual conferences with parents and volunteers to learn more about what was needed.
They learned that in the United States there are more than one million children under the age of five with mobility disabilities. Over the course, the project took on more and more meaning for the Toyota employees.
“It’s not just about cars and trucks anymore,” said Nick Potocki, TMMK engineering manager. “Toyota has turned into a mobility company. For Go Baby Go, it’s about movement also.
“For the babies, they can move around their environment in a way they have never seen before.”
Sarah Richardson’s daughter, Avery, has spina bifida.
“But that is not what defines her,” Richardson said. “I feel like if she gets to play and have experiences and have fun without me right there, it’s gonna bleed over to other parts of her life.”
Rachelle Harris said have a child with a mobile disability can be lonely and isolating. But the new ride-on vehicle has enabled her son, Rock, to have more interaction with others, including other children.
“I think that the most important thing, especially with Rock and kids that aren’t typically developing, just because they aren’t able to interact or engage with you as a typical child doesn’t mean they don’t understand certain things or that they don’t want to belong to a greater group,” said Harris.
TMMK and PEMC employees built 100 Tundra personalized vehicles for the Go Baby Go Foundation, but they did not stop there.
“We got turned onto helping Go Baby Go because we were going to take their designs and help produce them on a larger scale and help them reach more people,” Atkinson said. “We actually had a chance to teach Go Baby Go volunteers how to create work instruction sheets. Every step of the modification of these toy Tundras is explained very visually, very clearly.
“So we were able to take a group of volunteers with no prior understanding of large-scale production and bring some of our Toyota production system tools to the modification of these ride-on electric toys.”
Providing these toys has touched everyone involved in the project, Atkinson said.
“When you see a kid become mobile in a Tundra for the first time, to be able to ride across the grass and have people run to them, it’s immediately humanizing,” he said. “You feel it in your heart and in your brain, because mobility is a human right.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.