Proposed floor plan for new fire and EMS station.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) recently donated seven acres of land to the City of Georgetown and Scott County. 

The gifted land from TMMK will be the future site of a new Georgetown-Scott County EMS (GSCEMS) facility, as well as the site for a future city fire station. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the new fire station, once constructed, will provide a state of the art center for emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic training. 

