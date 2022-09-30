Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) recently donated seven acres of land to the City of Georgetown and Scott County.
The gifted land from TMMK will be the future site of a new Georgetown-Scott County EMS (GSCEMS) facility, as well as the site for a future city fire station. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the new fire station, once constructed, will provide a state of the art center for emergency medical technician (EMT) and paramedic training.
“We’re very grateful and appreciative of Toyota and President Susan Elkington and Toyota Kentucky. We started this conversation over a year ago, when EMS had tried to go out and identify priority sites that would meet the needs of their agency to help reduce response times in the eastern part of Scott County. We’re having a lot of growth out that way,” he said.
Another big ticket item for EMS personnel would be rapid access to Interstate-75, Covington said. He added he approached Elkington and other Toyota leadership about a possible donation of land for the site.
“They were very receptive and had to go through the process and a lot of work on their half. Kim Ogle, the director of corporate communications, was very helpful and I appreciate all their help,” he said. “The fact of putting the EMS station there will allow us to create a fourth EMS district, and it will reduce response times all over Scott County, not only in that area, but all over Scott County. We think it’ll make an impact on saving people’s lives, and we’re excited about the opportunity and very appreciative, too.”
In a press release from Scott County Government, GSCEMS Director Chris Runyon said he and his team are ready to better serve the community through the construction of the new facility.
“We are so grateful to Toyota for giving us this opportunity to improve our service to Scott County. This station will decrease response times to many of our residents, in some instances by up to 15 minutes,” Runyon said. “It will also include a state of the art training center that will be used to deliver EMT and paramedic training to our community. We couldn’t do what we do, as well as we do it, without our amazing community partners. A huge thank you to our fiscal court, Judge Covington and Toyota for making this new facility a reality. It is truly an honor to work and serve Georgetown-Scott County.”
Ogle spoke on behalf of TMMK, saying the company is happy to give back to the community for the construction of the EMS and fire station facilities. She added TMMK is proud to offer seven acres of its own property to Scott County for the betterment of service.
“We maintain a commitment to public safety and greatly appreciate the important work our Georgetown and Scott County partners continuously do to better serve our community,” she said, as also quoted in the county’s press release.
The designs for the floor plan of the EMS station were approved by the Scott County Fiscal Court in August, which would be adjacent to the city’s future fire station.
Covington said this is a project in which both city and county government is collaborating for the good of its communities in hopes the new facilities will provide more efficient services for the public.
Monica Sumner, a representative of Brandsetter Carroll, told the fiscal court during its Aug. 25 meeting that there would ideally be a public parking lot between the two buildings for visitors.
“To aid in the use of the training facilities or public meeting rooms, the vision is that these two buildings will be co-located. They will be designed in a way that they will be complementary to one another but have individual presence on the site and share some parking and obviously the access to utilities,” she said.
While presenting a color-coded map of the facility, Sumner walked the fiscal court members through the floor plan, pointing out different components of the building.
“The light blue area is a training facility with one large training area, some storage, support space and three smaller classrooms to facilitate training. The green area is highlighted as administration, so that’s where the front door to the facility is, the offices and support to run the department. The yellow is the living quarters, the day room, lockers rooms and so on for the employees and staff, the bay, which will house six EMS vehicles that you see there in three double bays to the rear of the building,” she said.
Brandsetter Carroll’s first step in the project was to work with the end user of the facility to get a layout that accommodates their particular needs, in this case the EMS department, Sumner said.
Some discussion also took place about the projected look of the building, including potential siding, lighting, addition of a baby box and other features.