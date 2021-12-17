With an eye on the future and its need for an educated workforce to grow, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky has established an endowment to fund scholarships to Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
The $250,000 endowment will be targeted for Scott County high school dual credit and Middle College students.
“BCTC is a long-standing partner of Toyota’s and an excellent resource for Scott County, particularly its dual credit and Middle College programs for junior and senior high school students to get a head start on an advanced degree,” said TMMK President Susan Elkington.
“We are grateful for community leaders and business partners like Toyota who want to join us in preparing tomorrow’s workforce today,” said BCTC President Koffi Akakpo. “This endowment is an investment in Scott County’s future.”
Middle College students enroll in a full schedule of college classes that meet high school graduation requirements. Rising juniors who enroll in Middle College for two years can earn an associate degree from BCTC by the time they complete high school. Students enrolling in Middle College high school as seniors can earn up to 31 college credit hours that can count toward their associate or bachelor’s degree.
When dual enrolled, high school students save time and significant college costs. Tuition for these classes is greatly reduced and scholarship opportunities are available for eligible Scott County students through the Kentucky Dual Credit Scholarship Program, the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program and the Scot County Dual Credit Scholarship. These scholarships are provided through state programs and generous donations from TMMK and other community supporters.
“We are so excited about our partnership with Scott County Schools that has led to the growth of dual credit enrollment,” said Lynn Godsey, BCTC Georgetown-Scott County Campus director. “We also want to thank Toyota and our community for supporting this valuable program and our students.
Spring classes begin Jan. 10, 2022.
