Led by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK), Toyota dethroned General Motors as the top-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2021.
This marks the first time since 1931 any automaker besides General Motors has held that title.
“Toyota is grateful to our loyal customers for putting their safety and trust in Toyota and Lexus vehicles,” stated TMMK officials. “Being number one is never our focus or priority. The company’s focus has always been — and will continue to be — on being the best brand in terms of safety and quality in customers minds. And as part of our continuous improvement philosophy, we are always finding better ways of doing things, and ultimately make better products customers love and trust.”
While Toyota, including TMMK, struggled with chain supply issues, its ability to manage through those difficulties was a significant factor in Toyota’s success in 2021. An ongoing shortage of semiconductor ships caused sporadic shutdowns of plants and led to record-low vehicle inventories in 2021. TMMK has not been immune to those issues. Currently, TMMK is experiencing part shortages and railcar loading issues forcing uncompleted vehicles to be parked in the plant’s parking lots until those issues are resolved.
“While the situation remains fluid and complex, are manufacturing and logistics teams are working diligently to develop countermeasures to minimize the impart on production,” said TMMK officials.
Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, an increase of 10.4 percent compared to 2020. GM reported sales of 2.2 million in 2021, a 12.9 percent decrease from the year earlier. The difference between the two automakers was 114,034 vehicles.
For the 20th consecutive year, Camry, TMMK’s signature vehicle, is the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. In 2021, 313,795 Camry models were sold, up from 294,348 in 2021. TMMK manufactures the bulk of Camrys sold.
TMMK also manufactures the RAV4 Hybrid, which had its all-time best year in 2021, according to Toyota. The RAV4 is the best-selling SUV in the U.S. for the fifth straight year.
