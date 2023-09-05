Scott County’s annual “superRecycling” Day will be held Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Gate One.
The event enables residents to discard paints, electronic waste and other hard to dispose of items. The event is sponsored by TMMK, Green Metals, Inc., Georgetown City Council and Scott County Fiscal Court.
What items will be accepted:
—Household hazardous waste is anything that corrosive, flammable, reactive or toxic. Items that can be disposed of include: batteries, mothballs, paint and paint thinners, furniture strippers and finishing products, transmission fluids , antifreeze, solvents, degreasers, mail polish and polish remover, oven and drain cleaners, metal polishes, rust removers, miscellaneous cleaners such as rug and upholstery cleaners, all purpose cleaners and scouring pads.
—Electronic waste are old computers, TVs, monitors, etc. Many of these contain potentially harmful materials such as lead, cadmium, beryllium or brominated flame retardants. These can also include printers, VCRs, DVD players, remote control devices, ink cartridges, cell phones, cordless phones, pagers and electronic games.
—Documents that contain personal information.
Items that will not be accepted at superRecycling Day, but can be disposed of elsewhere include:
—Motor oil at Georgetown Walmart, Advance Auto Parts ad Autozone.
—Scrap metal, including large appliances and general recycling can be taken to the Rumpke transfer station at 245 West Yusen Drive in Triport Industrial Park off Cherry Blossom/Delaplain.
—Tires can be taken to Ken Towrey’s at 131 Southgate, Georgetown Goodyear at 1002 Lexington Road or Tire Discounters at 113 Lawson Drive.
—Medications and ammunition can be taken to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office or the Georgetown Police Department.