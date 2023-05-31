Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) will begin building an all new battery electric SUV starting in 2025.
That announcement was part of a Zoom news conference focused on Toyota Motor Corp.'s move towards vehicle electrification and a commitment between TMMK and Toyota North Carolina to build batteries for electric vehicles.
“We are committed to reducing carbon emissions as much as possible and as soon as possible,” said Ted Ogawa, Toyota Motor North America president and chief executive officer. “To achieve this goal, customers must have access to a portfolio of options that meet their needs now and in the future. It is exciting to see our largest U.S. plant, TMMK, and our newest plant, Toyota North Carolina, drive us into the future together with BEV and battery production for our expanding electrified lineup.”
TMMK President Susan Elkington said she could not share specific details about the new SUV, but the announcement of the new vehicle model was an indication how well the plant is positioned for today and far into the future.
“Toyota Kentucky set the standard for Toyota Vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. and now we’re leading the charge with BEVs,“ Elkington said. “Our incredible team of Kentuckians is excited to take on this new challenge while delivering the same great quality and reliability that our customers expect.”
TMMK had previously announced it would end production of the Avalon. Production of the RAV4 Hybrid and the Lexus ES models will also end at the plant, opening production space for the new SUV, she said. TMMK employees currently working on those models will transition to other lines and departments, she said. TMMK does not anticipate a reduction in workforce due to the changes, she said.
The decision to build a BEV in the U.S. demonstrates Toyota’s belief in electric vehicles and its commitment to design, engineer and produce vehicles for the market, Elkington said.
“This is incredible news that furthers Kentucky as the center of the electric vehicle sector,” said Kentucky gov. Andy Beshear. “Toyota has long been a vital part of the automotive industry in the commonwealth, and now the company is positioned to help lead us into the future. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment to our state’s incredible workforce, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for Toyota and Kentucky.”
In 2020, Toyota invested $461 million to update TMMK’s production lines and make them more flexible. Toyota has announced it is investing $2.1 billion in its North Carolina battery manufacturing plant for new infrastructure to support expansion. This brings Toyota’s total investment in Toyota North Carolina to $5.6 billion.
Toyota North Carolina will be the hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries with production at theLiberty plant to grow to six production lines by 2025, including four for hybrid electric vehicles and two for BEVs. Toyota North Carolina will provide battery cells to be encased and sealed at TMMK.
By 2025, Toyota plans to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus model worldwide.