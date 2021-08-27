Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) will begin assembling integrated duel fuel cell (FC) modules for commercial trucks starting in 2023.
As part of Toyota Motor Corp.’s carbon neutrality efforts, TMMK is expanding into the commercial trucking area. For some time TMMK engineers have been working on hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric technology prototypes, but now efforts are centered on the start of production.
A dedicated line at TMMK will begin assembling the integrated duel fuel cells in 2023, allowing truck manufacturers to incorporate emissions-free fuel cell electric technology into existing platforms with the technical support of Toyota under the hood.
“We’re bringing our proven electric technology to a whole new class of production vehicles,” said Tetsuo Ogawa president and chief executive officer, Toyota North America. “Heavy-duty truck manufacturers will be able to buy fully integrated and validated fuel cell electric drive systems, allowing them to offer their customers an emissions-free option in the Class 8 heavy-duty segment.”
The duel fuel cell modules, which are a key component of an overall FC kit, weigh about 1,400 pounds and can deliver up to 160kW of continuous power. The FC kit includes a high voltage battery, electric motors, transmission and hydrogen storage assembly from top tier suppliers. Toyota will also offer its powertrain expertise to help truck manufacturers adapt these emission-free drivetrain systems to a wide range of applications in the heavy-duty trucking sector.
“This second-generation fuel cell system is necessary for a carbon-neutral future,” said David Rosier, Toyota Kentucky Powertrain Head. “It delivers over 300 miles of range at a full load weight of 80,000 lbs. all while demonstrating exceptional drivability, quiet operation and zero harmful emissions.”
