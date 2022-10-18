STAMPING GROUND — A disaster relief fund that was formed over 10 months ago is collecting dust, with $12,625 waiting to be used.
On Dec. 6, 2021, an EF1 tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service struck the mobile home park with winds measured at 95 miles per hour. Straight-line wind measured at 80 miles per hour also hit Duvall Station. Though no one was seriously injured, the tornado left 23 homes, a tobacco barn, multiple fences and trees damaged in its wake.
The tornado and high winds were part of a heavy downpour of rain, which created areas of high water. There was no tornado warning issued for the area to give locals time to prepare. The storm’s path left tangled electrical wires, downed trees and power outages across Scott County.
The News-Graphic reported a nearby mobile home was stacked atop another and several others were severely damaged. Numerous homes were lifted off their foundations, with others being overturned or blown atop another home. Code Enforcement condemned 10 of the 34 trailers in the park and stated half suffered major structural damage and the other half had been moved from their foundation.
Georgetown-Scott County EMS/OHS Executive Director Michael Hennigan reported the path of destruction spread to Duvall Station Road where residents between 706 and 731 suffered damage.
In an open records request to the City of Stamping Ground, the News-Graphic requested information about the relief fund, including how it was developed, how donations were collected, a financial breakdown of the funds, the amount of any remaining funds and what the city’s plans were for the remaining balance. The following information was gathered and provided by Stamping Ground City Clerk Reda Conn.
According to a letter from Conn, the City of Stamping Ground started the disaster relief fund after the tornado damaged property at Parker’s Mobile Home Park in early December 2021.
Conn said a chart was made to organize names, check numbers/cash, the date and the amounts. The money obtained was deposited into the city’s general fund, she said.
“The city received checks via mail or citizens would come into city hall and hand their check or cash to the clerk. Their name, date, check number/cash and amount was written on the spreadsheet. Money was sent to the city from various organizations, as well. Regular deposits were made, recorded and stored in a special envelope labeled ‘Disaster Relief.’ The total amount received was $13,925,” Conn said in her letter.
The documents show several individuals and organizations donated to the fund in various amounts, including the Georgetown-Scott County Tourism Commission which donated $1,000.
In a letter addressed to Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy, Tourism Executive Director Lori Saunders said the donation was being made “to show our support to those affected by the recent tornado that struck and caused so much damage to the residents who live in Stamping Ground.” Saunders said it was at the city’s discretion to see how the money would be dispersed “where you feel it is needed the most.” She added her office would continue to keep their friends and neighbors in Stamping Ground in their thoughts and prayers.
Much like the donation from the tourism office, donations were deposited into the city’s general fund maintained by WesBanco. Various deposits were made on the following dates: Dec. 10, 2021; Dec. 14, 2021; Dec. 17, 2021; Dec. 22, 2021; Jan. 5, 2022; Jan. 14, 2022; and Feb. 23, 2022.
“Every citizen that was affected by the tornado was encouraged to let the city know what they needed. The city was working with EMA Director Mike Hennigan to assist the victims,” Conn said.
She added only one couple requested help with a deposit and first month’s rent, for which a check was written and made payable to the landlord of Parker’s Mobile Home Park. A copy of this check and request letter was also enclosed with the News-Graphic’s requested documents.
Hennigan addressed a letter to Murphy requesting a disbursement of $1,300 from the Stamping Ground Disaster Recovery Fund to cover the requested rent assistance (first month and deposit payments) for one of the families whose home was completely destroyed by the tornado. Hennigan said the family decided to relocate rather than replace their home in Parker’s Mobile Home Park. He asked the check to be written to Withers Properties, LLC., and told the mayor in his Jan. 5 letter that he would provide proper documentation of the funds’ use once the lease was executed.
A copy of the requested check was also made available to the News-Graphic.
“The remaining Disaster Relief money in the amount of $12,625 is still in our General Fund Account,” Conn said. “We have contacted Mike Hennigan concerning this, but we have not received any information from him.”
The News-Graphic also attempted to reach out regarding the remaining balance to Murphy, who presides over the Stamping Ground Finance and Administration Department in addition to serving as the city’s mayor. This department oversees the preparation of the city’s annual budget, the collection and expenditure of revenues, taxation, the operation of city hall and the city’s employees, as stated on the City of Stamping Ground Website.
There was no response received from Murphy as of press deadline.