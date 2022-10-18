tornado

Damages to a Stamping Ground mobile home park from the December 2021 tornado. 

 News-Graphic File Photo

STAMPING GROUND — A disaster relief fund that was formed over 10 months ago is collecting dust, with $12,625 waiting to be used. 

On Dec. 6, 2021, an EF1 tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service struck the mobile home park with winds measured at 95 miles per hour. Straight-line wind measured at 80 miles per hour also hit Duvall Station. Though no one was seriously injured, the tornado left 23 homes, a tobacco barn, multiple fences and trees damaged in its wake. 

Tags

Recommended for you