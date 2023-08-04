foth 22

Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office serve chili to the community at last year’s Festival of the Horse celebration.

 News-Graphic File Photo

Scott County and Kentucky have emerged from the pandemic  stronger than ever, said Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Executive Director Lori Saunders.

“Like every destination, Georgetown was deeply affected by a world situation, but we kept our focus on the future, best use of resources and long-term flexible strategies to help Georgetown move forward,” Saunders said in an Aug. 1 press release through the tourism commission. “Economic impact numbers will be coming our later this year, but we fully expect our trend to continue its upward trajectory and positive economic growth.”

