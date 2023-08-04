Scott County and Kentucky have emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever, said Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Executive Director Lori Saunders.
“Like every destination, Georgetown was deeply affected by a world situation, but we kept our focus on the future, best use of resources and long-term flexible strategies to help Georgetown move forward,” Saunders said in an Aug. 1 press release through the tourism commission. “Economic impact numbers will be coming our later this year, but we fully expect our trend to continue its upward trajectory and positive economic growth.”
Tourism noted several awards ad milestones during the past year including:
—Lori Saunders was named the Kentucky Travel Industry Association Member of the Year for 2022.
—Festival of the Horse was named Best Festival in the News-Graphic’s Readers’ Choice Awards
—Super 8 was named winner of the Pride Award and Trip-Advisor Traveler’s Choice Award
—Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration at Ed Davis Park
—Birdsong Quilting and Crafts celebrates five years in business
—The Water Street Project and main Street Entryway was completed
—New ‘welcome to Georgetown’ mural at Spotz Gelato was unveiled.
The tourism commission noted the most interest about Georgetown came from residents of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and New York.
“We have carried 2022’s strong performance right over into 2023 and continue to expand our efforts to share Georgetown’s story and increased visitorship,” Saunders said. “we expect the numbers to continue as we move forward.”