Townhouses on lots between North Mulberry and Penn Alley, received preliminary approval during the Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission’s March 10 meeting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a preliminary subdivision plat for lots located at 228 N. Mulberry between Mulberry Street and Penn Alley. The applicants propose to build townhouses on the lots with the plans presented at the meeting showing initial construction of two structures, one containing two units and one containing five units, with room for additional development.
According to the plans the average size of each unit would be between 900 and 1000 square feet. Several community members were in attendance to ask questions about parking, traffic, and water runoff. Charlie Hoffman, who owns a nearby property on Bourbon Street, praised the commission for considering ‘infill’ development, the process of developing vacant parcels within an already developed urban area, but expressed concerns about the logistics of the development.
“I like the idea of infill instead of expansion or annexation of our farmland...and I’m glad to see you are looking into it, but also you know the devil is in the details” said Hoffman.
Penn Alley and Offut Alley, which would serve the development, are narrow roads only wide enough for a single car and Mulberry Street is a one-way road.
Comprehensive Plan Update
The Planning and Zoning Commission has launched its community outreach efforts on the 2022 Comprehensive Plan update.
“The purpose of the comprehensive plan, in addition to providing a ‘snapshot’ of where Scott County is in terms of its growth management, is to provide decision-makers throughout the county guidance in their efforts to develop and implement consistent and constructive growth policy decisions – decisions that will result in responsible economic and civic benefit to the citizens of Scott County,” states the commission.
The Comprehensive Plan, by statute, provides the basis for the approval or denial of re-zoning applications and is revised every six years.
The website, which can be found on the homepage of gscplanning.com, provides information on previous comprehensive plans, a link to sign up for updates, the public involvement plan, and a public survey.
Leaf and Barrel Owners announce they will not appeal fiscal court decision
Larry Ledbetter, co-owner of Leaf and Barrel, told the News-Graphic that he and partner Charles “Pokey” Graves will not appeal a decision by the Scott County Fiscal Court to overturn the Scott County Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation re-zoning property owned by Graves in the Oxford Village Neighborhood.
The re-zoning would have allowed Ledbetter and Graves to move forward with plans to convert an old Future Farmers of America building into a cigar lounge.
“After several discussions together and talking to our attorneys, we have decided not to pursue the appeal in our zoning efforts,” said Ledbetter. “We believe things happen for a reason. Currently we are looking for a new location for Leaf & Barrel. We look forward to serving the community very soon.”
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.