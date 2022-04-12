Toyota Motor North America will be adding 220 jobs as part of its push to increase electric vehicle manufacturing, the automaker told Associated Press.
Some 117 of those jobs will be located at Toyota’s Production Engineering Manufacturing Center in Georgetown, Toyota’s headquarters for production engineering, which serves as go-between for design and manufacturing, the company said. The new employees will be part of Toyota’s efforts to look for ways to make electric vehicle manufacturing more efficient.
“As we ramp up our plans for additional electrified products in North America, we must have the resources and talent in place to lead that transformation,” said Brian Krinock, a Toyota senior vice president, in a statement.
The remainder of the new jobs will be spread across Toyota’s North American manufacturing plant locations, the company said.
Last year the automaker announced new investments totaling $5.1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to support electrification efforts.
