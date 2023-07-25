The Toyota USA Foundation announced on Monday that Driving Possibilities, a national initiative, is providing grants of up to $5.7 million dollars over the next five years for students in Scott and Fayette Counties and Ignite Institute in northern Kentucky who will hold future science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers.
The initiative focuses on “education, career readiness, and improving access to opportunities where barriers exist in operational communities,” said Toyota President Kerry Creech.
“I can’t imagine a more exciting way for me to begin my new position as president other than today’s announcement,” Creech said. “As you know, education and career readiness continues to be a key focus area for the commonwealth.”
Collaboration and partnerships are “the only way” to begin reducing gaps in education, he said.
These grants are not a “traditional donation,” Creech explained. Rather than distributing funds to the entire district, 10 schools have been identified across the districts. For Scott County, these include: Southern Elementary, Lemons Mill Elementary, Georgetown Middle School and Great Crossing High School, he continued.
Funds will provide translation services and equipment for students experiencing educational gaps due to language barriers, purchased through a partnership with Lexmark, as well as community resources provided by the National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) and the Prichard Committee, Creech said. Additional staffing, the hiring of business and industry liaisons for each district, and software to manage relationships with the business industry will also be funded, he explained.
Transportation also presents itself as an issue for many students attending or wanting to attend after school programs, something that Toyota is also looking to address, Creech said.
“If there is one thing that Toyota understands, it’s the importance of access to transportation,” he said. “To support this need, we are initiating a transportation study through the Community Transportation Association of America.”
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman echoed Creech’s sentiments, reiterating the importance of partnerships like this in improving the stability of the lives of residents and making the state a better place. These ensure that “our kids don’t have to leave their community, or their region, or this commonwealth to find opportunities,” she said.
To capitalize on Kentucky’s growing economy, an educated, trained workforce ready for jobs of the future is necessary, Coleman explained.
“We can only accomplish this if every Kentucky child has access to a high quality education,” she said. “When we expand educational opportunities, we expand the scope of success for every single family in our community.”
As an educator and mother, Coleman wants her children to be able to find opportunities in Kentucky, if they choose to do so, she said.
The partnership is a “powerful example,” of a statement that guides work throughout the district, said Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker: ‘In everything we do, our efforts are towards the end of making Scott County the best place in the world to live and learn for everyone.’
“In this community, we have a longstanding tradition of working closely together to provide new and exciting opportunities for students to thrive in the classroom,” he continued. “With the support of our businesses and community leaders, our students will succeed in their future careers and will someday, lend their own support to our local economy.”
Driving Possibilities, a $110 million dollar initiative, is funded by the Toyota USA Foundation, Toyota Motor North America, and Toyota Financial Services.