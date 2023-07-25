tmmk

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman spoke at Monday’s press conference to announce grants of up to $5.7 million through the Driving Possibilities Initiative. Over the next five years, funds will go to students in Scott and Fayette Counties and Ignite Institute in northern Kentucky to students who will go on to pursue STEM careers.

 News-Graphic Photo by Rosemary Kelley

The Toyota USA Foundation announced on Monday that Driving Possibilities, a national initiative, is providing grants of up to $5.7 million dollars over the next five years for students in Scott and Fayette Counties and Ignite Institute in northern Kentucky who will hold future science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. 

The initiative focuses on “education, career readiness, and improving access to opportunities where barriers exist in operational communities,” said Toyota President Kerry Creech. 

Tags

Recommended for you