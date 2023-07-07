Kerry Creech, a 34-year Toyota veteran, has been named president over its largest manufacturing plant, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.
Creech has spent almost 17 of those years at TMMK, according to his online bio. During his career with Toyota, Creech has held several other manufacturing positions, including general manager of assembly and management positions in quality control and engineering, and powertrain quality control. He began his career as a powertrain production team members at TMMK in 1990.
Creech is a U.S. Navy veteran and resides in Winchester with his wife, Tammy. He serves on the board of the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers and supports several nonprofits including Susan G. Komen for the Cure and the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
The promotion was announced Monday from Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) in Plano, Texas.
TMMK’s previous president Susan Elkington has been promoted to Toyota’s senior vice president of Electric Vehicle Supply, a newly created position designed to accelerate the carmaker’s electrified transformation, with a focus on battery and electric vehicle production and supply strategy.
Elkington has served as TMMK president since 2018.
Recently, Toyota announced TMMK will begin producing a BEV full-size, three-row seat sports utility vehicle in 2025. It will be Toyota’s first battery electric vehicle assembled in the United States and indicates the carmaker’s move towards vehicle electrification that includes a commitment between TMMK and Toyota North Carolina to build batteries for electric vehicles.
TMMK had previously announced it would end production of the Avalon, the RAV4 Hybrid and the Lexus ES models opening production space for the new SUV, officials said. TMMK employees currently working on those models will transition to other lines and departments. TMMK does not anticipate a reduction in workforce due to the changes, officials said.
In 2020, Toyota invested $461 million to update TMMK’s production lines and make them more flexible and able to manage production of vehicles of various sizes and weights. Toyota has announced it is investing $2.1 billion in its North Carolina battery manufacturing plant for new infrastructure to support expansion. This brings Toyota’s total investment in Toyota North Carolina to $5.6 billion.
Toyota North Carolina will be the hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries with production at the Liberty plant to grow to six production lines by 2025, including four for hybrid electric vehicles and two for BEVs. Toyota North Carolina will provide battery cells to be encased and sealed at TMMK.
By 2025, Toyota plans to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus model worldwide.