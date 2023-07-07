Kerry Creech, a 34-year Toyota veteran, has been named president over its largest manufacturing plant, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky.

Creech has spent almost 17 of those years at TMMK, according to his online bio. During his career with Toyota, Creech has held several other manufacturing positions, including general manager of assembly and management positions in quality control and engineering, and powertrain quality control. He began his career as a powertrain production team members at TMMK in 1990.

