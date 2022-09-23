Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will hold its annual Super Recycling Day, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event will be held at TMMK. Follow signage for drop off locations.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky will hold its annual Super Recycling Day, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event will be held at TMMK. Follow signage for drop off locations.
Household waste, electronic waste and documents that need to be shredded will be accepted.
Items that can be turned in include: batteries, paint and paint materials, metal polishes, solvents and degreasers, furniture strippers, TV sets, personal computers, laptops, printers, VCRs DVD players, ink cartridges, cell phones, cordless phones, etc.
SuperRecycling Day is sponsored by TMMK, Green Metals Inc., City of Georgetown and Scott County Fiscal Court.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.