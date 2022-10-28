The annual Toyota Super Recycling Day will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Look for signs leading to Gate One at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. The service is for Scott County residents. No commercial or business waste will be accepted.
Acceptable household waste items will be: batteries, mothballs, paints and thinners, furniture strippers and finishing products, transmission fluid or antifreeze, solvents and degreasers, nail polish, polish remover, oven and drain cleaners, metal polishes, rust removers, miscellaneous cleaners, such as rug and upholstery, and all purpose cleaners and scouring powders. Collection size is limited to five gallons liquid and 40 pounds for solid metals.
Electronic waste that will be accepted includes: televisions, personal computers, laptops and printers, CPUs, monitors, modems and keyboards, ink cartridges, remotes, power cables, cell phones, cordless phones, pagers and electronic games.
There will be a document destruction service available.
Items that are not accepted at TMMK, but have alternative disposal locations include:
—Motor oil, limit five gallons, take to Walmart tire center, Advance Auto Parts and Autozone
—Large appliances, arrange with Rumpke Services at 1-800-828-8171.
—Tires, take to Ken Towery, 131 Southgate Drive, 502-863-6784, $3 per tire, no wheels or Georgetown Goodyear, 1007 Lexington Road, 502-863-5030 $2.50 up depending upon tire size or Tire Discounters, 113 Larson Drive, 502-570-8361.
The Toyota Super Recycling Day is sponsored by TMMK, City of Georgetown, Scott County Fiscal Court and Green Metals INC.