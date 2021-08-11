Outages struck Cherry Blossom Way mid-Wednesday morning after a tractor took down several power lines.
Georgetown first-responders locked down the area from Connector Road to Paris Pike at one point. Crews quickly responded and Kentucky Utilities assessed the situation making sure the line was no-longer live.
Johnny Rigdon was driving the tractor when the lines fell around him.
"I was just mowing along (and) backed in there to cut that ditch line out," Rigdon said. "When I pulled forward (the) pole fell."
Rigdon was scared, he said.
After he apologized for the accident, first-responders assured him that the most important part was that he was OK.
Outages that hit area businesses after the accident are not expected to be restored until around 5 p.m. according to Kentucky Utilities website.
Parts of Cherry Blossom are slowly opening back up, but the lines down between exit 126 and Walmart are still blocked off.