Bridgett Miller, 56, was charged with trafficking in heroin and tampering with physical evidence after a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles at the Paris Pike and Connector Road intersection led to the Georgetown Police Department searching a home on Old Lemons Mill Court, according to the department’s Facebook.
Georgetown police responded to an accident Tuesday evening, according to the Facebook post. During the investigation of the accident an officer was exposed to illegal substances and was taken to the hospital, the post says.
In searching the residence detectives and officers seized over $1,300 in cash, suspected heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, Suboxone, hypodermic needles, scales and cell phones.
More charges are expected as the investigation continues, according to the Facebook post.